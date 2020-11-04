(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin eyed a victory over Republican Paul Junge in the Eighth Congressional District as she addressed supporters on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.
Slotkin seized 51.1%, or 221,000 votes, over Junge’s 47.1%, or 203,000 votes, with all districts reporting.
“Like many of you, I’m closely watching the election results,” Slotkin said. “And although we can’t be totally certain until every vote is counted, at this hour, I have really strong confidence that we will succeed in the 8th district.”
The Former Central Intelligence Agency analyst described her win as a return to civility.
“We must figure out how we come back together as a nation. I refuse to believe that our politics will simply be this toxic from here on out. I refuse to be a part of that same zero-sum politics that pin neighbor against neighbor,” Slotkin said.
“We all will have to do something very hard, which is to do something very hard, which is to keep the door open for one another and find love in our hearts for our fellow man.”
As of 1:05 p.m, the Associated Press hadn’t called the race.
Libertarian Joe Hartman received 1.84%, or nearly 8,000 votes, according to unofficial AP totals.
Slotkin’s reelection campaign focused on reducing prescription drug costs, expanding health care access, bringing “decency and integrity” back to politics.