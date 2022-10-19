(The Center Square) – The redistricting of Michigan’s congressional districts is resulting in some incumbent U.S. House representatives facing competition this election season.
Redistricting pushed Rep. Elissa Slotkin from her formerly comfortable 8th Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives seat, forcing her into a tight race with state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in Michigan’s newly redrawn 7th District. The district includes Clinton, Ingham, Livingston, and Shiawassee counties, as well as portions of Eaton, Oakland, and Genesee counties.
According to the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the race is currently a toss-up as Republican and Democrats look to control the U.S. House of Representatives.
Slotkin is a Holly native and former Central Intelligence Agency analyst who served three tours in Iraq. She held a variety of government positions, including serving on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from 2009 to 2011, and in the Department of Defense from 2011 to 2017. She was elected to the House n 2018.
Barrett was elected to his first term in the Michigan Senate in 2018, previously serving two terms in the Michigan House. He is an Army veteran who served in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served as a helicopter pilot in the Michigan Army National Guard.
According to Slotkin’s reelection website: "I’m running for re-election ... because I want to build the next generation of cars and chips here in the U.S.; lower the cost of prescription drugs; fight for the Roe standard to preserve women’s personal freedom; and prevent corporate money from warping the political process."
In her commercials, Slotkin touts encouraging U.S.-based manufacturing for automobiles and microchips. Barrett counters that Slotkin’s approach is corporate welfare, costing taxpayers more than $164,000 each for creating temporary jobs.
In his response to a Ballotpedia candidate questionnaire, Barrett said: “Inflation is at a 40 year high and hurting working families. I am running to cut inflation by opposing reckless spending in Washington D.C. to lower the cost of living.” He also emphasized U.S. energy independence, which he said could be achieved by expanding energy production, opening pipelines, increasing drilling and ending U.S. reliance on imported oil.
He also stated: “We need to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl, and increase public safety by supporting law enforcement and our rule of law.”
Slotkin has raised $8.7 million for her campaign, has disbursed $6.5 million, and has $3.7 million in cash on hand; compared to Barrett’s $2.19 million campaign receipts, $2 million in disbursals, and $118,435 cash on hand.