(The Center Square) – The Michigan House Oversight heard testimony on six bills that aim to reform the embattled Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).
A recent audit found the UIA paid out nearly $4 billion in ineligible claims. In response to the audit, the UIA admitted “mistakes were made.”
Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, sponsored House Bill (HB) 5549, which would require the UIA to report monthly the number of appeals made in the preceding month to an administrative law judge.
Johnson said he didn’t know how much the bill would cost but believes the bill could save money by catching problems earlier before they balloon to billions.
HB 5550 would require the UIA to post on its website each business day the amount of money in the Unemployment Compensation Fund, and to notify the state budget officer and the legislative appropriations committees if the amount drops below certain levels.
Despite private businesses fully funding the compensation fund, they often have a hard time finding that information, Amanda Fisher of the The National Federation of Independent Business said during the hearing.
HB 5551 would shorten from three years to one year the UIA’s time frame to issue determinations regarding restitution for benefits for which a claimant was not entitled, and provide that a determination of improperly paid benefits cannot be final and improperly paid benefits cannot be recovered unless the UIA provided the claimant with notice of certain rights.
HB 5552 aims to create an advocate for taxpayers dealing with the UIA. The advocate could initiate investigations into UIA actions, determinations, or practices on his or her own initiative or upon receiving a complaint. The bill could allow the Legislative Council to conduct hearings, issue subpoenas, and examine UIA records.
Bill sponsor Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said Michiganders need someone fluent with "government speak" to help them solve problems. Many people are in low spots without a job or much money with looming bills when they apply for unemployment, O’Malley said.
“This is an opportunity to have someone whose focus is navigating a confusing government system,” O’Malley said. “Everything the government does is confusing to the typical person because they don’t deal with it everyday.”
HB 5553 seeks to require examination and a determination of a claim within 10 business days or 20 business days if the claim was received during an exigent period. The UIA reduced its number of in-person days at offices during COVID-19, frustrating Michiganders who wanted to talk to a real person.
“This service in our government needs to be in an office in-person with some oversight to make sure they’re actually getting through those claims because it’s absolutely ridiculous that it took months and months and months and months for our constituents to receive payments,” bill sponsor Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, said.
HB 5554 aims to require the UIA to provide certain items relevant to a hearing before an administrative law judge. Johnson said that the UIA often gives administrative law judges partial information but still expect them to make an informed decision.
A UIA representative said the agency opposes HB 5553 requiring a 10 business day deadline to determine claims, saying the time frame “is not possible.”
The representative warned that activating a UIA ombudsman’s office and sending information via certified mail could cost up to $5 million. However, as Johnson pointed out, that cost is dwarfed by the $4 billion in overpayments the UIA dished out.