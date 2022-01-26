(The Center Square) – Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake on Wednesday blamed Michigan's “economic turmoil, rampant public health emergencies, empty grocery store shelves, and school closures” on Democrats both on the state and national levels in his preview of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of the state address later Wednesday.
The Clarklake Republican said we must “live with COVID, not in fear of it.”
“Fear has decimated our state’s economy, and in many ways, the mental health of virtually every demographic in our society,” Shirkey said, blaming COVID for supply chain shortages and a labor shortage.
While Whitmer touts a low unemployment rate, Shirkey cited what he called a “labor battery” of many people who entirely dropped out of the labor force, which produces a rosier unemployment rate than reality since the unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed people by the number of people in the labor force.
Michigan is sitting on billions of federal dollars, and Shirkey said he’s looking forward to spending that on “transformational” projects including critical infrastructure with three criteria:
- Does the spending provide “transformational” spending?
- Does it provide a material return on investment?
- Does it not result in spending one-time money on ongoing expenditures?
In the next four weeks to six weeks, Shirkey said Republicans will move a “robust” amount of money and a plan to improve mental health services.
“If this pandemic has not done anything else, it has exacerbated, it has magnified and amplified the need for us upgrading our mental health services and service delivery in the state of Michigan,” Shirkey said.
Whitmer will address the state virtually at 7 p.m.