(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate passed Senate Bill 899 Thursday by a vote of 24-14.
If signed into law, the bill will shield health care workers from liability during a state of emergency.
The legislation amends the Emergency Management Act to ensure that health care workers and facilities have immunity from civil or criminal liability during declared emergencies.
The bill says immunity would be dropped for intentional acts of misconduct.
Sen. Michael MacDonald, R-Macomb Township, sponsored the legislation.
“Front-line health care workers in Macomb and across our state have risked their lives and made huge sacrifices to help provide critical care during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” MacDonald said in a statement.
“In the face of a global fight against a virus with no known cure, our medical professionals have made incredibly difficult decisions and used innovative approaches to save lives. They should not have to worry about possible lawsuits as they decide how best to treat a patient.”
The bill would grant immunity to licensed health care workers and facilities for COVID-19 response through whichever is later, the end of the declared emergency, or September 30, 2020.
“If enacted into law, this legislation would ensure that Michigan health care workers have the necessary legal protections to enable them to focus their time and energy on providing the best care possible for patients battling the coronavirus,” MacDonald said.
Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-61 already shields health care workers from liability, so the bill wasn’t necessary.
On April 30, Whitmer extended the state of emergency through May 28.
But Senate Republicans have argued the governor’s emergency authority expired April 30 because the legislature didn’t extend Whitmer’s orders, which is necessary under the Emergency Management Act of 1976.
Whitmer contends she has statutory authority to unilaterally extend the state of emergency, citing the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945.
The GOP-led legislature filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking the Michigan Court of Claims to determine which party is right.
The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency said the bill would have a “minimal fiscal impact,” and might reduce malpractice insurance premiums for hospitals owned by local governments or run by public universities.
The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.