(The Center Square) – A second alleged ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has been sentenced to 19.5 years in prison and five years of supervision.
Barry Croft was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jonker.
The sentence followed the August conviction of Adam Fox and Croft of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty on another explosives charge.
Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of supervision in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life in prison for both of the men.
The federal government foiled the plot in October 2020, called the most significant domestic terrorism case in the state in decades. Fourteen men were arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer and attack government officials, angry about Whitmer’s COVID orders that shuttered much of the economy. Defense attorneys have also criticized FBI misconduct in the case, which they said constituted entrapment.
Two of the 14 have been acquitted, five found guilty, and two pleaded guilty. Also, FBI informant Stephen Robeson was convicted of a federal gun crime.
Prosecutors said the two men surveilled Whitmer’s summer home and considered blowing up a bridge to slow first responders.
Croft and Fox’s first trial ended in a mistrial.