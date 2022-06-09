(The Center Square) – The Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4 has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker said Christopher Schurr behaved unreasonably during a traffic stop of Lyoya, 26.
The officer asked Lyoya to stop resisting and let go of the taser before drawing his gun and shooting Lyoya in the back of the head. A bystander recorded the video, calmly telling the officer, “You hit him, too.” After firing the fatal shot, the officer told the bystander to "get back."
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom stated at the time he would not release the name of the officer unless criminal charges were filed.
In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel noted: "At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court."