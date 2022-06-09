Patrick Lyoya

Body camera footage shows an officer speaking to Patrick Lyoya, 26, before fatally shooting him in the back of the head. 

 Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department

(The Center Square) – The Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4 has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker said Christopher Schurr behaved unreasonably during a traffic stop of Lyoya, 26.

“We are encouraged by attorney Christopher Becker’s decision to charge Christopher Schurr for the brutal killing of Patrick Lyoya, which we all witnessed when the video footage was released to the public," Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney said in a statement. "While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction. Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him – for nothing more than a traffic stop.”
 
Lyoya’s license plates were not registered for the vehicle he was driving at the time of the confrontation. Schurr’s body camera video shows the officer grabbing Lyoya, who resists but doesn’t strike back. After breaking from the officer’s grip, Lyoya runs but is tackled shortly afterward. The officer tries to use his taser twice, but it appears that Lyoya grabbed the taser, preventing it from shocking him before the body camera is deactivated.

The officer asked Lyoya to stop resisting and let go of the taser before drawing his gun and shooting Lyoya in the back of the head. A bystander recorded the video, calmly telling the officer, “You hit him, too.” After firing the fatal shot, the officer told the bystander to "get back."

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom stated at the time he would not release the name of the officer unless criminal charges were filed.

In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel noted: "At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court."

