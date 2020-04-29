(The Center Square) – Hillsdale Hospital may close if it isn't allowed to perform elective surgeries soon, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Jeremiah J. Hodshire wrote in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“And when rural hospitals close, people die. There is no way around it,” Hodshire wrote, referring to leaving patients with long waits for time-sensitive care, such as heart attacks, strokes and birth complications.
Whitmer temporarily stopped “nonessential” medical procedures on March 21 through the end of the state of emergency, scheduled for Thursday. On Monday, Whitmer said she planned to ask the legislature for a 28-day extension.
It’s uncertain whether the legislature will approve her request.
Hodshire said Whitmer’s order treated rural counties like Hillsdale, which had 118 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 18 deaths as of Tuesday, the same as Detroit, which had 8,881 confirmed cases and 988 deaths the same day.
“The most devastating order required closure of every hospital operating room to elective procedures, even while 22 Michigan counties have less than ten confirmed COVID-19 cases,” he wrote.
The orders amputated hospitals’ primary source of revenue, he said, with about 20 to 30 percent coming from the operating room and emergency and elective surgeries.
Hodshire said Hillsdale Hospital is facing a $10 million shortfall this fiscal year ending June 30, counting lost revenue, stock market decline, and projected lower patient volumes.
He said 70 percent of all reimbursements at Hillsdale Hospital are from Medicaid and Medicare, and that federal help reimbursed them about 10 percent of projected lost revenue.
“At this point, all we have available to us are loans, frontloaded payments for future services, and the hope that they will be forgiven,” he wrote.
He asked Whitmer for help, and to allow communities to self-assess restart elective surgeries where few COVID-19 cases exist.
“Without opening up hospitals to appropriately perform elective surgeries within the next week and better government support to help make up for lost revenue, hospitals like ours (and, I would submit, others throughout Michigan) will be forced to close their doors – forever,” he wrote.
The Michigan Senate Tuesday adopted Senate Resolution 111, urging Whitmer to take the same action.
Hillsdale Hospital isn’t alone in their request.
State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said that all 14 Upper Peninsula hospitals told him they need the restriction repealed.
“Lack of healthcare for the 300,000 plus residents of the UP will lead to more deaths than the tragic loss of the 12 lives we have experienced due to COVID-19,” LaFave said in a statement.
Sixteen health care chief executive officers signed a letter last week to House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and other legislative leaders that requested reopening elective procedures.
The letter laid out an in-depth plan created over a month to slowly and safely reopen procedures by different phases depending on each hospital’s data.
Each hospital developed surge plans, the letter says, and UP Health System-Marquette, the regional medical center, had 10-15 times the ventilator capacity than the patients currently on ventilators.
“Our regionalized approach to reintegrating healthcare services is strong. Restoring healthcare services to the communities of the Upper Peninsula provides access to healthcare our patients require, revamps jobs, and reawakens our economy. Our hospitals in the Upper Peninsula are the pinnacles of our communities,” the letter said. “We are all in this together.”
Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa already have or plan to allow some elective procedures starting Friday.