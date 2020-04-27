(The Center Square) – Royal Oak City Commissioners will vote Monday night whether to censure Commissioner Kim Gibbs for attending the April 15 Lansing protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders issued during the current coronavirus outbreak.
The censure includes a request for Gibbs’ resignation.
Gibbs was elected to the Commission in November 2017. The resolution to censure her states she traveled 90 miles to attend Operation Gridlock, a protest against Whitmer's controversial "Safe at Home" orders.
According to the Royal Oak Commissioners resolution to censure Gibbs, “[T]here is pictorial and video evidence that at multiple times Commissioner Gibbs stood or walked in close proximity to other event attendees without obeying the order to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals and without wearing a mask or other face covering as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and … by failing to obey the safe-distancing order in the middle of a large public gathering and without a protective mask, Commissioner Gibbs violated her oath of office to support the Constitution of the State of Michigan and the laws, orders and regulations promulgated thereunder,” it reads.
“[B]y her failure to comply with the executive orders, Commissioner Gibbs put other attendees and citizens with whom she came in contact, or with whom she will come in contact, at greater risk for contracting COVID-19.”
The Thomas More Law Center (TMLC), an Ann Arbor nonprofit, is representing Gibbs. TMLC President and Chief Counsel Richard Thompson stated in a press release: “Commissioner Gibbs is being punished for participating in the grand design of American democracy. Neither the Governor nor the Royal Oak City Commission can suspend the United States Constitution,” he said.
“The Supreme Court has held that the First Amendment reflects a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide open,” Thompson added. “It is entitled to special protection.”
The TMLC release noted that Gibbs is one of only two conservatives on the seven-member Royal Oak City Commission.
“I fully support every American’s God given right to free speech and assemble, including Commissioner Gibbs,” Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier told The Center Square in an email. “She was asked to consider resigning, not because of her attendance, but because she broke the law and has been untruthful about the matter ever since.
“We have received countless emails from residents, Republicans, Democrats, and small business owners asking her to step down,” he added.
City Commissioner Patricia Paruch told The Center Square the vote to censure Gibbs is a “soft hammer” as the commission does not possess the authority to remove her.
“It’s a very strong rebuke,” Paruch said. “We have no authority to remove her. The resolution is to censure her but asks her to voluntarily resign. Only a recall petition from voters could remove her otherwise.”
Referring to Gibbs, Paruch added: “She had every right to protest, but not to violate the social distancing rules.”
Paruch noted Gibbs was observed in very close proximity to other protesters, which she said endangered the public health of other protesters.
“It was reckless and irresponsible behavior,” Paruch said. “She violated the governor’s order and endangered public health as a result.”
Paruch explained Royal Oak is “ground zero” for the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan due to the location of Beaumont Hospital in the city.
“This makes us more sensitive,” she said.
Paruch also said Gibbs was one of only two conservatives on the commission, but her ideology has nothing to do with the rebuke. She noted more often than not the commission voted unanimously in the past on most agenda items with the recent exception being a public works project in Royal Oak. The commission’s conservative members are for it, and Gibbs and another commissioner are opposed, Paruch told The Center Square.
“We have nurses and doctors who work and live here in Royal Oak, and to have a public figure,” referring to Gibbs, “traveling to Lansing and back,” by which she intimated Gibbs could either transport the coronavirus to fellow protestors in Lansing, or could become infected in Lansing and bring the virus back to Royal Oak.
“Governor Whitmer recently publicly acknowledged the right to public demonstrations, but the Royal Oak Commission has not received the message,” Thompson said. “Gibbs is to be censured for not wearing a facemask while walking on the sidewalk. But there was no requirement to wear a mask at the time of the Lansing Rally. The latest Whitmer executive order requires wearing facemasks but only when in an enclosed area.”
Thompson continued: “Moreover, the Supreme Court has recognized that sidewalks are places that have been held in trust for the use of the public and, time out of mind, have been used for purposes of assembly, communicating thoughts between citizens, and discussing public questions. Kim Gibbs was doing just that,” he said.
City Commissioner Randy LeVasseur sides with Gibbs. In an email to The Center Square, he noted: "Kim Gibbs is a champion for the taxpayers and residents of Royal Oak, and repeatedly stands up to other commissioners when they fail to serve our community properly,"
LeVasseur continued: "For example, Kim has consistently opposed no-bid contracts improperly awarded to political donors of the commission majority."
He added: "One of the most egregious was a no-bid city contract for over a half million dollars awarded to a local architect just weeks after he threw a huge campaign party for the Mayor. The commission majority recently voted to give this architect even more money."
"The commission majority doesn’t like Kim because she holds them accountable," he said.