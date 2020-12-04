(The Center Square) – Michigan restaurants and staff accustomed to catering and hosting annual business holiday parties are voicing concerns related to this year's lockdowns prohibiting indoor groups.
The 22-year-old Redwood Steakhouse and Brewery in Flint Township is 12,000 square feet, but it can’t serve a single customer for dine-in service under restrictions that tentatively expire Dec. 8.
Luis Fernandes, the restaurant’s managing partner, said his 170-seat establishment was fine with operating at previous half-capacity rules. But, he said another three-week extension would mean losing indoor business for all of December, a month that typically represents 25% of the Redwood's annual business due to the holiday rush.
“That’s all up in the air right now,” Fernandes told The Center Square.
Although the restaurant typically conducts $500,000 in sales for December, Fernandes said this year they’ll be lucky to hit $50,000.
Takeout-only brings in $5,000 to $6,000 per week.
It’s frustrating to be categorized with restaurants and bars that skirt rules and pack in customers, Fernandes said, although they might be doing it for economic reasons such as not receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans.
“There have been a lot of situations that have spiked [COVID-19] but I don’t think you can turn around and just blame the restaurant industry for it,” Fernandes said.
In the COVID-19 era of dine-in food, the level of safety matters along with food quality.
During half-capacity restrictions, Fernandes paid $500 per week for a crew to deep-clean the entire restaurant nightly, and separated tables by eight feet, and had staff sanitize trays between delivery.
“At the end of this year, you’re going to see so many restaurants close up, and it’s unfortunate,” Fernandes said. “People who’ve worked all their lives are going to see a lot of things just crumble right up.”
Fernandes said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may announce her decision whether to extend restrictions on Monday, which will leave businesses scrambling to order product to reopen on Dec. 9.
Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to order take-out, but that doesn’t help banquet and party services.
President of the Small Business Association of Michigan Brian Calley said an increasing amount of Michiganders have turned to fast food.
“Some restaurants can transition to take-out and delivery, but as a practical matter, there’s been a massive shift to fast food,” Calley told The Center Square. “So if you’re not in the fast-food business, chances are, you’re way down and are struggling to survive.”
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow has asked the state health department for “clear and specific data” to justify restaurant closures statewide.
“Presumptions and generalizations will not suffice and should no longer be tolerated given the significant human toll they have wrought from closing restaurants for a second time this year,” Winslow said in a statement.
About 250,000 restaurant employees are likely to be laid off over the holidays, and if restrictions continue without a monetary aid, the 2,000-restaurant-closure in 2020 may surge to 6,000 by spring.
Winslow asked for a “clear pathway” with metrics to reopening, arguing the state’s data says restaurants are tracked to about 4.3% of all outbreaks statewide.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, also demanded Whitmer provide metrics by which restaurants can reopen after the Dec. 9 shutdown expiration.
“The food and beverage industry has repeatedly been targeted for shut down orders despite restaurant owners proving themselves to be willing partners in adopting new health and safety standards to keep employees and patrons safe,” Shirkey said in a statement.
“We agree that individual businesses that violate workplace health and safety requirements should face consequences and we implore the governor to focus on addressing the bad actors rather than continue to impose mandates that threaten the livelihood of an entire industry.”