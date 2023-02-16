(The Center Square) – The Citizens Research Council of Michigan is challenging the conclusions of a toll road feasibility study commissioned by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The DOT commissioned the toll road study as required by state law. The results of the study – conducted by HNTB Corp. – were made public last November and include the assertion converting existing Michigan roadways into toll roads could generate up to $1 billion annually in revenues.
Michigan does not have toll roads. It does have bridges and a tunnel that collect.
The Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure heard an HNTB presentation on the study last week.
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan bills itself as nonpartisan, saying it "relies on the presentation of its research findings to bring about sound public policy on state and local issues." In a Tuesday post to its website, research associate Paul Dennis said the feasibility study and implementation plan was flawed from its inception, beginning with the $3.3 million it was allocated through Public Act 140 of 2020.
Dennis also questioned whether federal law would allow the state to assess tolls on drivers.
“It is unclear why the Legislature assumed that a statewide tolling program would be determined so feasible as to also require an implementation plan,” Dennis wrote. “This appears to be ‘putting the cart before the horse.’ Federal law limits the options available for states to institute tolling on federal-aid highways. Most notably, there is a general prohibition on tolling interstate highways.”
Dennis also wrote, “The Michigan Tolling Study was produced in response to legislative direction that was confused and confusing. Public Act 140 stated that ‘it is the intent of the legislature that this state become qualified [for] the Interstate System Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Pilot Program.’ This pilot program can apply only to one Interstate route (not a statewide system). Tolls collected under this pilot could only be used on the tolled facility and so could not produce additional revenue. The Michigan Tolling Study rejected the idea of applying for this program.”
Dennis says existing Michigan roads cannot be tolled due to current federal Section 129 highway regulations. HTNB circumvented Section 129 for its study by considering Section 129 Bridge Program regulations, which would allow the implementation of toll bridges over highways.
“In other words, the study assumes it is possible to toll Michigan’s existing federal-aid highways, including interstates, by rebuilding a series of bridges within a segment under the Section 129 Bridge Program and then designating the entire segment as a tolled facility,” Dennis wrote. “The Tolling Study does not suggest that the Federal Highway Administration has expressed support for this creative interpretation of federal law. The study only states that ‘it is recommended that close coordination between the new Michigan Toll Authority and the Federal Highway Administration related to this program be a top priority.’”
Dennis called the study a “missed opportunity to evaluate realistic approaches to address Michigan’s road funding problems.” He said the study succeeds in identifying “current barriers and providing an example of how tolling economics and trade-offs can be evaluated.”