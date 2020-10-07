(The Center Square) – The liberal group Progress Michigan released documents showing the GOP-led Michigan Legislature spent over $540,000 on litigation to claw back powers from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency authority.
The Michigan Supreme Court determined last Friday Whitmer had no legal authority to extend her emergency authority without legislative approval beyond April 20. The Republican lawmakers subsequently filed a lawsuit against the governor.
Documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show the Senate spent $271,147, while the House racked up a $271,147 tab on the MI House and Senate v. Whitmer case.
“Since the pandemic started, Michigan Republicans have focused more time, energy and public resources on fighting against public health protections than fighting the virus itself,” Progress Michigan Executive Director Lonnie Scott said in a statement. “Make no mistake: these political games have cost people their lives and cost the public valuable resources that should have gone toward protecting families," he continued.
“From masks, to these lawsuits, to misinformation and dishonesty, legislative Republicans have shown their contempt for the people they are supposed to represent throughout this crisis,” Scott said.
While the legislature’s lawsuit was ultimately unsuccessful, the final blow to Whitmer’s executive powers resulted from last Friday's ruling stemmed from a lawsuit from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and several health clinics over Whitmer’s orders banning “nonessential” elective medical procedures.
The goal of Whitmer's COVID-19 executive orders was to avoid overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19 patients, but the orders delaying regular healthcare brought unintended consequences: an amputation, suicide attempts, and at least one otherwise preventable death.
“This broad elimination of medical care shows a shocking ignorance of how medicine works,” Jordan Warnsholz, owner of Wellston Medical Center,. wrote in USA Today. Warnsholz was one of the plaintiffs in the Mackinac suit against the governo
Doctors and hospitals were threatened with criminal charges if they violated Whitmer’s orders.
Whitmer contends her more than 100 COVID-19 executive orders saved lives and has said that any attempts to revoke her power during COVID-19 “is irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said on Tuesday they would return from break early.
“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, there are a number of time-sensitive issues that will require legislative action,” they said in a statement. “We are meeting as soon as possible to take that action to keep Michigan families safe from COVID-19 and the effect it has had on our state.”
The Senate plans to return to session on Thursday to vote on legislation, while the House plans to meet on Tuesday to consider legislation passed by the other chamber.
“We will do everything we can to make sure the people of Michigan have peace of mind about the state’s response and about their future,” they said in a statement.
“The exact legislative agenda has yet to be determined, but the Senate and House are working together right now to review the governor’s numerous executive orders and determine which issues require immediate attention.”
Now, it’s up to Whitmer and the legislature to codify orders not covered by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Director Robert Gordon’s orders, which currently include schools disclosing COVID-19 cases, visitor restrictions for congregate care, and a statewide mask order.
Gordon's orders prompted a response from the Mackinac Center's Director of Research Michael Van Beek.
"Encouraging a state agency to issue these rules is clearly an attempt by Gov. Whitmer to sidestep the unanimous Michigan Supreme Court ruling that she acted illegally by extending her expansive emergency powers without legislative approval," Van Beek said.
"If the governor was not permitted to continue the COVID-19 emergency on April 30, she should not be permitted to extend that same emergency without the Legislature on Oct. 5 simply by resorting to another statute. This provision also lacks clear limitations on its use - the same problem that plagued the 1945 law that the Michigan Supreme Court just struck down as unconstitutional," he said."