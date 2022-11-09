(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump.
Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
"We are going to win everything," he wrote before the election.
Instead, the state Republican party is reeling after what many conservatives predicted would be a red wave of GOP support instead turned into a projection of a Democratic trifecta control of the Michigan House, Senate and governor's mansion for the first time since 1983.
Before the election, the GOP held a 22-16 advantage in the Senate and a 55-51 advantage in the House. With many results still not officially reported, some publications are projecting a trifecta for Democrats.
Among the possible consequences of the election is the overturning of the state's right-to-work law, the signature achievement of the GOP.
While some prominent former GOP officials pointed to voter fraud as a reason, Leon Drolet said the Democratic windfall was two years in the making and was due to superior planning by the party.
Drolet, who is the Macomb County treasurer and a former GOP state representative, said there were three reasons why Democrats won elections on Tuesday. The "three legs" of the Democratic victories on Tuesday included redistricting changes voters approved two years ago, a ballot initiative on abortion that got voters out, and the negative impact of Trump.
In 2018, voters passed Prop 2, which took redistricting away from the legislature that was controlled by the GOP and handed it to an independent redistricting commission. Drolet said the redistricting took away advantages the GOP had in elections.
"Very few of the Democratic wins [Tuesday] would have been possible without the redistricting initiative that the Democrats put on the ballot two years ago," Drolet told The Center Square.
The ballot initiative on abortion also helped the Democratic party, Drolet said.
"They had to find some way to get their voters out to vote that wasn't about the economy," he said.
Most polls heading into the midterms nationwide showed the economy, including 40-year-high inflation, was at the top of voters' minds.
And Drolet said Trump's shadow played a role because there are a certain percentage of voters who won't support him regardless of party.
"It's the Trump monkey that is on the back of Republicans," Drolet said.
David Forsmark, a Michigan political consultant for the Republicans, raised the Trump factor in a social media post.
"At first blush, it appears the more that Donald Trump had to do with who got nominated in state, the worse we did. Prove me wrong," Forsmark wrote.
Other conservatives blamed election fraud for the GOP woes.
"There has been a death in the family, it's my home state of Michigan," conservative activist Joan Fabiano posted on her Facebook page. "Election fraud is very real and will be hard to overcome. ... But 'Republicans' in Michigan did nothing including 'Republican' big money donors. RIP Michigan. I will hold on to precious memories of the Michigan that was."
Dennis Pittman, a GOP political consultant and former executive director of the Oakland County Republican Party, posted on Facebook, "Our election fraud deniers in the GOP stayed united in their gamble, and the devil rewarded them with seats outside the tent."
To date, there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in Michigan.
Dave Agema, a former GOP state representative, called for new leadership in the state Republican party.
"We need a complete overhaul of failed leadership in the GOP," Agema posted on Facebook. "THEY SIMPLY FAILED THE TEST! ... We have nothing to lose but worthless leadership."