Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Michigan House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Michigan House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Michigan House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Donna Lasinski – $264,411
- Sarah Anthony – $139,285
- Angela Witwer – $115,679
- Noah Arbit (District 20) – $109,803
- Jason Morgan (District 53) – $90,308
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Jason Wentworth – $601,900
- Matt Hall – $431,481
- Ryan Berman – $333,960
- Roger Hauck – $221,875
- TC Clements – $181,415
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $2.31 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $4.51 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $6.81 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 31 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 39 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Jason Wentworth Republican Party $601,900 $369,916
- Matt Hall Republican Party $431,481 $148,730
- Ryan Berman Republican Party $333,960 $139,077
- Donna Lasinski Democratic Party $264,411 $196,380
- Roger Hauck Republican Party $221,875 $154,095
- TC Clements Republican Party $181,415 $112,135
- Annette Glenn Republican Party $142,245 $86,761
- Sarah Anthony Democratic Party $139,285 $155,121
- Pamela Hornberger Republican Party $125,311 $133,501
- Bronna Kahle Republican Party $122,610 $104,828
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022
- 2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022
- 2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022
- 2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022
- 2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023
- 2022 Post-General 12/8/2022