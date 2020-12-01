(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday heard more than six hours of testimony from Michiganders who alleged they witnessed improprieties in the Nov. 3 election at the TCF Center in Detroit.
Former Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton Twp., argued the chain of custody of ballots was broken when the absentee voter counting board seemed connected to the internet, which opened the possibility for fraud.
Colbeck argued the legislature should take control of the state's appointing of electors, a move Michigan Republican lawmakers have previously rejected.
Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, pushed back on the fraud claims, which he called “conjecture and musings.”
Others testified that Detroit poll workers didn’t verify ballots against the qualified voter file.
Election challenger Chris Schornak alleged at least 229 dead people voted in Detroit, while other voters’ registered home addresses were actually vacant buildings or churches.
In response, Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, said that any evidence of voter fraud should be submitted to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office since lawmakers focus on policy and not enforcement.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D–Flint, said the hearing provided “people the platform to espouse harmful and wrong conspiracy theories about the way majority-Black communities conduct their elections.”
“We have very real problems that this Legislature must be focused on solving,” Ananich said in a statement. “Listening to the unsubstantiated cries of fraud from folks who don’t like the election results should not be on that list.”
However, Colbeck also cited an affidavit from Russel Ramsland that mistook Minnesota voting data for Michigan data.
President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has also previously spread the incorrect information from Ramsland’s affidavit, tweeting, “In 70 percent of Wayne County, Detroit, there were PHANTOM VOTERS. There were more votes than registered voters.”
However, Wayne County official results show 878,102 people voted out of 1,406,355 registered voters, and precinct voter data show no precinct turned out more votes than the number of registered voters.
Giuliani will testify in-person on Wednesday to the Michigan House Oversight Committee, Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said.
"Mr. Giuliani believes there were many problems with how this election was conducted and has alleged that there was significant fraud in Michigan," Hall said in a statement. "I am glad we were able to find time to make this work with the president’s legal team.
"This is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers – in-person – about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system."
Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by roughly 154,000 votes.
Giuliani has previously claimed evidence of hundreds of thousands of illegitimately counted votes, but multiple lawsuits alleging those claims have been dismissed in battleground states.
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Giuliani released a statement shortly after, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation.”
“We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud,” Giuliani said.
He added that he would “continue our pursuit of truth through the judicial system and state legislatures.”