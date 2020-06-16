(The Center Square) – A group of Republican state representatives met at the Capitol lawn to demand the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) immediately help Michigan families resolve pending claims.
The group dubbed themselves “Moms for Families.”
“As state representatives who have the pleasure of serving Michigan, and as mothers ourselves, we are standing up for all the parents in Michigan who are struggling and afraid right now because they haven’t received their checks from the UIA,” Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, said in a statement. “Many of our families haven’t even been able to get in touch with the department, despite many attempted calls.”
Dale Young from Hamilton, Michigan, waited eight weeks until his claim was approved Tuesday. He initially entered the wrong routing number to his account, but two weeks after correcting the information and receiving a confirmation number, he still hadn't received a payment.
“All I needed was somebody to go in and see that I changed that account number, and it’s now correct,” Young told The Center Square. “It literally took the lady two minutes [once I got through].”
Last week, Young emailed the UIA 318 times in one day.
“I’m sorry, but that’s our frustration – [making] 50 plus calls in a day,” Young said. “There’s just no way to get a hold of anybody. The only way is through your reps.”
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said in a news release last week that scammers across the country had been using stolen or false personal information from data breaches to apply for benefits.
The UIA received more than 50,000 reports of unemployment fraud and identity theft since March 15, and had frozen 340,000 accounts, but had resumed benefits to 140,000 people.
The UIA said it has more than 600 people verifying identities, with another 200 preparing to help.
A spokesperson for the UIA said she would attempt to send an updated number of pending claims by Wednesday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders caused many of the claims that shut down much of the economy in response to the COVID-10 pandemic, tallying 2.2 million jobless claims and hiking Michigan’s April unemployment rate to 22.7 percent, the second-highest in the country.
“The government takes my job, they flag my account, and [then they] are crickets,” Young said.
Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, told The Center Square that more than 250 of her constituents are waiting to get paid. More than 10 people have been waiting since March, she added.
“I’m here to highlight the pain and the suffering that my families in my district are experiencing due to lack of timely unemployment benefits,” Griffin said.
Waiting another few weeks without payment would mean one of her constituents will likely lose custody of her children because she can’t pay her phone and electric bill, Griffin said.
“Government should be more responsive to this... That’s what the UIA is for: to take care of people when they lose their jobs,” Griffin said.
Young criticized the state’s decision to shut down much of the economy without preparing for “the 100 percent” odds of skyrocketing unemployment.
“How do you not know that you’re going to run into a logjam if you’re not prepared?” Young asked.