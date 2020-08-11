(The Center Square) – A new report from The Mackinac Center for Public Policy (MCPP) concludes business incentive programs increase a company's employment and sales but come at an average taxpayer cost of $593,913 per job created per year.
The 32-page "Economic Development? State Handouts and Jobs: A New Look at the Evidence in Michigan" analyzes data from more than 7,300 incentive deals in Michigan.
The nine incentive programs explored in the report include the Michigan Economic Growth Authority (MEGA), the Michigan Business Development Program, and Renaissance Zones.
“This approach allows us to track employment at incentivized firms to see if they’ve delivered new jobs per incentive offered,” adjunct MCPP scholar Michael Hicks said in a statement.
“It also allows us to compare the performance of subsidized corporations to similar corporations who have not received an incentive.”
For years, groups have argued whether luring companies using taxpayer money through tax breaks pays off in the long run.
Tax incentive supporters argue if one city doesn’t give a company an incentive, another city will.
Supporters argue the city might break even if a company brings hundreds of highly paid workers who will pay income and property taxes, and inject money into the local economy.
Other studies question that theory.
MCPP's study found that incentivized firms in Michigan increased employment and sales by 7.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively, compared to non-incentivized firms.
But each job created per year cost, on average, $593,913 of taxpayer dollars.
“That’s a staggering figure and one the state would be unlikely to recoup even under the very best of circumstances,” Michael LaFaive, MCPP senior director of fiscal policy, said.
The study identified program examples:
- The 21st Century Jobs Fund offered incentives between $274,800 and $330,699 per job created per year
- The MEGA program offered $125,000 in incentives per job per year
- The state estimated it will pay more than $600 million in legacy incentives in fiscal year 2020 for MEGA
The Center Square reported in 2019 the state pays millions of dollars each year to corporations that receive tax credits, with some extended as far as 2032. This is despite the fact former Gov. Rick Snyder ended the MEGA program in 2011.
Companies provided tax incentives include such failures as film studio Hangar 42 and battery company A123 Systems, which both went bankrupt, not delivering on promises of good jobs.
“Research by the Mackinac Center and others has found that corporate handout programs often fail to achieve their goals, and even when they do create jobs, it comes at a huge cost to taxpayers,” LaFaive said in a statement. “There are no doubt better uses for the state’s precious resources.”
A 2019 study published in the Public Administration Review (PAR) analyzed 32 states’ tax incentive programs from 1990 to 2015, and found “financial incentives negatively affect the overall fiscal health of a state.”
“While incentives may draw in more economic growth, they also pull resources from the government’s coffers and may commit future funding for public services that benefit the incentivized business,” the PAR study concluded.