(The Center Square) – Michigan is one of six “exemplary” states that transparently disclosed spending its federal stimulus money, according to a report from the Good Jobs First, a nonprofit policy center that tracks government and corporates economic development deals.
The report follows $111.8 billion dispersed from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), a provision of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for COVID-19-related expenditures not accounted for in state budgets between March 2020 and December 2021.
States must report quarterly CRF expenditures to the U.S. Treasury. They must disclose CRF recipients greater than or equal to $50,000, the date awarded, and the amounts.
The CARES Act intentionally gave state leaders flexible spending options to craft solutions for each state. But the report found many states didn’t transparently disclose spending, which clouds determination whether the allocation spent taxpayer money wisely.
The report found 27 states disclosed some spending, like awardee names and state agency allocations, but not how the awardees spent those funds.
Nine states included even less information, which the report described as “inadequate or no disclosure,” while eight states and the District of Columbia didn’t even create a website.
The report ranked state with the following metrics:
- Whether the CRF information is easy to find on the page
- Agency or fund allocations
- Agency or fund recipients and vendors
- Expenditure categories for recipients’ and vendors’ spending
- Recipient or vendor spending descriptions
- State Department of Education and Department of Health program data
The report named Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Wyoming as “exemplary” for spending disclosure.