(The Center Square) – A new report ranked Michigan’s public school system 33rd in the nation.
Scholaroo, a scholarship education group, released it’s 2023 States with Best & Worst Education report that measured student success, student safety, and school quality.
The rankings aim to provide a holistic view of America's school systems by state.
Student success can be measured through test scores and graduation rates. School quality accounts for the level of resources available to school districts. Student safety includes school security measures, bullying prevention programs, and other initiatives designed to ensure students feel safe at school.
The data set considers topics across 43 key indicators, including test scores, college attendance rates, and graduation rates. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the maximum.
Michigan scored a 68: broken down, that’s 19 for student success, 38 for student safety, and 41 for school quality.
In the Midwest, Michigan was beaten out by its neighboring states. Indiana ranked 18th, Illinois 19th, Wisconsin 21st and Ohio 22nd. The top five states schools were New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
On the bottom was Arizona. The 45th through 49th, respectively, were California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Nevada.