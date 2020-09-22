(The Center Square) – A financial watchdog ranked Michigan 39, near the bottom out of the 50 states surveyed, and stamped a “D” grade on the state for its current fiscal health.
The Financial State of the States report from the nonprofit thinktank Truth In Accounting found that Michigan needed $17,000 from each taxpayer to get out of debt.
That’s based on the state’s 2019 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Report – from before the COVID-19 outbreak – meaning the state was already in poor fiscal health.
The report graded the fiscal health of all 50 states.
Sixteen other state governments joined Michigan with a near-failing "D" grade for a taxpayer burden between $5,000 and $20,000, found by calculating the state’s bills divided by the number of taxpayers.
TIA estimates the state will lose $9 billion in revenue from COVID-19.
In total, the report found Michigan had $29.1 billion available to pay $85.7 billion worth of bills – leaving a $56.5 billion shortfall to pay its bills – a cost for which taxpayers will reap no services or benefits.
Michigan’s financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over a long period.
The state has promised $133.9 billion in retirement funds, but hasn’t funded $41.4 billion in pension and $17.3 billion in retiree health care benefits. Add that to $19.3 billion in bonds, and the report concludes Michigan was fiscally sick before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mitten wasn’t alone.
Exactly 39 states also didn’t have enough money to pay off their bills. The 50 states’ total debt amounted to $1.4 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2019.
“The bottom line is that the majority of states went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health and they will most likely come out of it even worse,” TIA Founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg said in a statement.
Only 11 states had a taxpayer surplus pre-pandemic.
“These debts have a tangible effect on residents, ranging from a diminished quality of life, to lower real estate values, and increased out-migration,” Weinberg said.
The top three indebted states are:
- New Jersey: taxpayer burden of $57,900
- Illinois: taxpayer burden of $52,000:
- Connecticut: taxpayer burden of $50,700.
That’s much higher than the average taxpayer burden across 50 states of $7,300.
The states that are most fiscally healthy are
- Alaska: taxpayer surplus of $77,400
- North Dakota: taxpayer surplus of $37,700
- Wyoming: taxpayer surplus of $19,600
TIA roughly estimates the 50 states are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue from COVID-19.