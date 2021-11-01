(The Center Square) – On Nov. 2, Detroit voters will decide three questions: whether to create a task force to recommend reparations to African Americans; decriminalize the adult possession and use of entheogenic plants, including psilocybin mushrooms; and give taxpayers more power to control some spending.
The polls are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most of Michigan.
Proposal R
If approved, Proposal R would create a city reparations committee to recommend housing and economic development programs for Black Detroiters. On June 15, 2021, the Detroit City Council unanimously passed a resolution that “establishes a reparations process to, within the next year, develop short, medium and long term recommendations to specifically address the creation of generational wealth and to boost economic mobility and opportunity in the black community.”
If approved, the committee would study the effect of reparations, who it would affect, how it’d be funded, and more.
Proposal E
If approved, Proposal E would decriminalize entheogenic plants’ possession and therapeutic use. Entheogenic plants include psilocybin mushrooms, peyote, and iboga. The measure’s success would mean that police treat adult use and possession of entheogenic plants among the lowest law-enforcement priorities.
Proposal E follows after lawmakers in September introduced a bill aiming to decriminalize some psychedelic drugs for therapeutic use.
Some believe psychedelics hold medicinal benefits, especially for life-threatening diseases. A John Hopkins randomized, double-blind study found “Psilocybin produces substantial and sustained decreases in depression and anxiety in patients with life-threatening cancer.”
“High-dose psilocybin produced large decreases in clinician- and self-rated measures of depressed mood and anxiety, along with increases in quality of life, life meaning, and optimism, and decreases in death anxiety,” the study found. “At 6-month follow-up, these changes were sustained, with about 80% of participants continuing to show clinically significant decreases in depressed mood and anxiety.”
Like marijuana, the federal government considers hallucinogenic substances a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substance Act alongside heroin. A Schedule 1 drug means the government says the drugs have a high potential for abuse and are not approved for most medical treatments in the United States.
Proposal S
This proposal asks voters whether they want the power to push ordinances that appropriate money. Specifically, “The amended section shall read: The voters of the city reserve the power to enact City ordinances, call the 'initiative,' and the power to nullify ordinances, enacted by the City, called the 'referendum.' However, these powers do not extend to the budget and the referendum power does not extend to any emergency ordinance. The initiative and the referendum may be invoked by petition as provided in this chapter.”
Eric Lupher is the President of The Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan (CRCM). The group doesn’t endorse or oppose any proposals, but Lupher said the question raises more questions.
"It raises a lot of questions on how an initiated ordinance for appropriations would fit into that process," Lupher told the Detroit News. "How does the mayor or city council fit in? Should there be a right to line-item veto? If it puts the city into a deficit? What is the recourse for our elected officials? All those types of things are left unaddressed."
Attorney Todd Perkins is leading the effort behind Proposal S. Perkins says if Detroiters aren’t happy with City Council’s progress, they can act themselves through Proposals S and R together, which he believes voters will approve.
“A referendum is the vote of the people to put forward legislation either that elected officials refuse to respond to or neglect to respond to,” Perkins said in a phone interview. “Why wouldn’t we want to fuel voters with the power to control their own destiny? I’ve always thought it was government for the people, by the people.”