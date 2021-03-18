(The Center Square) – Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, announced he is seeking subpoena powers for the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, which he chairs.
Johnson said Thursday morning during the committee’s weekly meeting he would introduce House Resolution 60 that afternoon. Text of HR 60 was not immediately available.
Johnson discussed his resolution within the context of Sunshine Week, which focuses on increased government transparency. Specifically, he referred to Thursday morning’s revelation that former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were waiving the confidentiality clause of Gordon’s controversial separation agreement.
“Amidst the recent reports of a separation agreement between the former DHHS Director Robert Gordon and Governor’s administration that included over $155,000 and a confidentiality agreement, I am publicly inviting Gordon to testify in the House Oversight Committee on the details of the resignation and any other issues that arose during his time with DHHS,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.
“It is extremely troubling that our state government has become one of the least transparent in the country,” Johnson’s statement continued. “Specifically, I have reached out to the DHHS on multiple occasions to receive data that the department claimed was incredibly accurate, yet never received it. I believe Robert Gordon’s testimony is vital to discovering the truth behind his abrupt resignation and the recent lack of transparency from the DHHS.”
However, Gordon continues to decline requests to testify before the Oversight Committee.
“I still think there’s a lot of things we’d like to know as to the reasons for the separation. So today, I will be introducing a resolution that does give the Oversight Committee subpoena power … we don’t want to have to use it, we’d rather it be voluntary, and we will continue to work with Director Gordon, but if necessary we will go down that road,” Johnson said at the conclusion of the committee meeting.
Johnson began the meeting with a discussion of two bills he sponsors, HB 4448 and HB 4257.
The first bill amends Public Act 390, the 1976 Emergency Management Act, to include the sentence: “However, an executive order, proclamation, or directive issued under this act shall not extend any response time or otherwise limit the scope of a public body's duties under the freedom of information act.”
HB 4257 establishes filing requirements for memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements signed by the governor. If passed, the bill would require all MOUs signed by the governor be filed in the Office of the Great Seal and made available to the public. Additionally, copies of each MOU would have to be posted on the Department of State internet website, and the Department of State would have to file a copy with each house of the legislature and with the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.
Following up on last week’s discussion on failures of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency during the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee heard testimony from proprietor of Two Hats Ranch in Bitely, Colby Bettis, as well as Alanson resident Ilona Boilore.
Bettis recounted the difficulties he experienced when attempting to get the UIA to approve his unemployment claim. Boilore recounted her experiences with unemployment identity theft, and the difficulties she experienced trying to fix the problem with the UIA.