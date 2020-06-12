(The Center Square) – Legislators representing the Midland area congregated in Sanford to tout a bill proposed to reallocate $6 million from the Michigan State Police disaster and emergency contingency fund to provide directly to flood disaster relief in Midland County.
State Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, introduced House Bill No. 5843, and unveiled the bill to those attending a news event on the corner of Cedar Street and Saginaw in especially hard-hit Sanford Thursday afternoon.
Also in attendance were U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Roger Hauck, R-Beal City; former Michigan Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette, R-Midland; Mark Bone, chairman, Midland County Board of Commissioners; and the mayors of Sanford and Midland.
Passage of the bill is contingent on President Donald Trump officially declaring the May 19 dam event a federal disaster, which also would open the door for financial relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The ensuing flood caused an estimated $200 million in damage to homes and businesses and approximately 11,000 evacuations.
According to HB 5843: “Funding shall be used to reimburse project restoration costs and expenses caused by the federally declared disaster in that county. Restoration projects include, but are not limited to, debris removal, emergency protective measures such as road blockades, sheltering, and evacuations, chemical contamination clean-up efforts, and the repair of real estate and personal property.”
In her comments, Glenn stated: “After the flood and after speaking to residents, it was clear our community would need a lot of financial help moving forward. I immediately began looking for ways to make that happen and brainstorming on ways the state might be able to step up. The need is so tremendous and, unfortunately, we’re facing a budget crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
“Finding a responsible way to find some funding for Midland without jeopardizing other communities’ programs and our state budget is not necessarily an easy task,” Glenn said. "Back in January, I was appointed by the Speaker of the House to serve as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military, Veterans Affairs and State Police.”
"My main goal is to ensure we have every resource available to us on the federal level engaged, so we’ve had the USDA Rural Development’s Jason Allen, former state senator, tour the other day; we’ve had the regional administrator for FEMA, James Joseph, came; we’ve had our senators, our governor," Moolenaar told The Center Square.
"We want to make sure going forward this community is helped in every way possible," he said.
The failure of the Edenville Dam and subsequent breaching of the Sanford Dam have been mired not only in environmental and financial loss, but as well as lawsuits between the state and several agencies, Midland County, dam owner Boyce Hydro Power LLC, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"There will be all sorts of investigations and assessments on how things happened and who’s responsible, there will be lawsuits," Moolenaar said. "But my goal right now is to make sure we help the residents in every way possible with the resources that are available."
When pressed by The Center Square to elaborate on details of the dam failures, Moolenaar said: "My experience with this was there was an understanding the dam needed repairs and there was always this question if the owners of the dam had the resources to accomplish that and when FERC took the license, that decreased the revenue stream available to the dam owner, which is a concern because you want an economically viable entity to be able to make the improvements.
"On the other hand, when FERC turned it over to the state then the state had the responsibility to monitor and look after the dam safety," Moolenaar continued. "I am concerned that the Attorney General is suing the dam owner to keep water levels up to protect the mussels had an adverse effect. That’s something as the investigation goes forward we’ll learn more about it."
City Commissioner Bone concurs with Moolenaar.
"I’m going to wait and see what happens," he told The Center Square, referring to the multiple lawsuits. "We know we’re named, the county’s named and the city’s named, but really it’s so early in the game.
"Obviously there was some mistakes made by Boyce and things could’ve been done better," Bone continued.