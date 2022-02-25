(The Center Square) – A $1.2 million budget deficit didn’t stop the Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee (MICRC) from voting to give each member a nearly $4,000 raise.
On an 8-3 vote, the commission approved a 7% increase, boosting pay the members' pay from roughly $55,000 to $59,000, citing inflation.
The 13-member panel drew political maps to last for the next 10 years, but their most extensive task is complete. Republican members Erin Wagner and Rhonda Lange were absent, giving the advantage to four Democrats and four independents who all backed the raise.
"By failing to increase the salaries we're effectively reducing our salaries because of the inflation rate," Chair Rebecca Szetela said.
Two Republicans and one independent member pushed back.
Commission member Doug Clark voted “no,” saying they already completed the main task – drawing new voting districts for the state House, Senate, and Congress.
"I don't believe that we should have a salary increase based on our workload diminishing at this time," he said. "I don't think it's the prudent thing to do at this point."
The commission will use the cost-savings of the salary of their legal counsel, who resigned in January amid lawsuits, to fund the pay boost.
“In light of the escalating inflation, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted a cost-of-living adjustment,” MICRC spokesman Edward Woods III told The Center Square in an email.
The commission has been under fire for many things, including spending $50,000 to produce a documentary about itself and spending another $48,000 on public opinion polling.
The MICRC was touted as a solution to help draw political maps for the next decade. Fed up by gerrymandering, Michiganders voted in 2018 to create the commission.
In-fighting has slowed MICRC work. Wagner, one GOP member, has sued the commission for failing to respond to public record requests.
In December, news groups sued the MICRC for violating the Constitution by meeting in a closed session. The state’s top court ordered the release of the documents.
Nearly finished, now the commission is questioning the length of their term going forward. The Constitution says the term expires “once the commission has completed its obligations for a census cycle but not before any judicial review of the redistricting plan is complete.”
That’s problematic because map challenges will be open for at least 10 years, and the Constitution requires commissioners' salary to be at least 25% of the governor's salary, or $39,825, but it’s unclear what duties they would complete during that time. The language requires the Legislature to fund the commission for "each year the commission operates."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed $74 billion budget for 2023 doesn't include continuation of MICRC funding.
The free-market Michigan Freedom Fund questioned the pay raise.
“The fact that the Redistricting Commission unilaterally rewarded themselves with a taxpayer-funded pay increase while their proposed maps are facing multiple legal challenges is simply appalling,” Executive Director Tori Sachs said in a statement. “This latest scandal is a slap in the face to working families who are struggling with rising prices. It’s clear that this dysfunctional, majority-Democrat commission isn’t done wasting Michigan taxpayer’s time and money.”
FAIR Maps Executive Director Tony Daunt called on the members who approved the pay raise to resign.
“The eight members of this commission who voted to give themselves an almost $4,000 raise, despite the bulk of their work being finished and already facing a significant budget shortfall, should resign in shame,” Daunt said in a statement. “Sadly, as we’ve repeatedly seen from this body, they’re accountable to no one, incapable of shame or even basic levels of competence, and now gleefully padding their bank accounts at the expense of Michigan taxpayers.”