(The Center Square) – Michigan’s highway system worsened by 10 spots and now ranks 34th nationwide for road conditions and cost-effectiveness, according to the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report.
The report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement and bridge conditions, traffic fatalities, and spending per mile. The report’s data is primarily from 2019, but the traffic congestion data is from 2020, and reflects some of the drop in volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In safety and performance categories, Michigan ranks 46th in traffic congestion, 45th in urban Interstate pavement condition, 43rd in structurally deficient bridges, 42nd in rural Interstate pavement condition, and 14th in overall fatality rate.
Michigan spends $92,547 per mile of state-controlled road, ranking 32nd in total spending per mile (meaning 18 states spend more per mile). Michigan’s state-controlled highway mileage makes it the 25th largest highway system in the country.
Michigan commuters spend 42.07 hours per year in peak hour traffic congestion, ranking 46th nationally and considerably higher than other Midwest states like Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana. Michigan is one of five states where commuters spend more than 40 hours stuck in congestion.
Compared to nearby states, Michigan’s overall highway performance is worse than Ohio (ranks 24th overall) Wisconsin (26th), Indiana (32nd), and Pennsylvania (39th) but outperforms Illinois (40th).
Michigan ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in five of the report’s 13 metrics. The state ranks in the bottom 10 in three of the four pavement categories, traffic congestion, and structurally deficient bridges. Michigan’s percentage of poor rural Interstate mileage is twice as high as Illinois’ and Ohio’s. Michigan has 1.5 times as high a percentage of urban interstate mileage as Illinois and twice as high as Ohio. Michigan also has a higher percentage of urban arterial mileage in poor condition and structurally deficient bridges as Illinois and Ohio.
Michigan’s best rankings are in rural fatality rate (7th) and overall fatality rate (14th).
“To improve in the rankings, Michigan needs to improve its pavement quality, reduce its traffic congestion, and reduce its percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Despite not having a metro area that ranks in the top 10 for population, Michigan has the fifth-worst traffic congestion in the country,” lead report author and Senior Managing Director of Transportation Baruch Feigenbaum said in a statement. “Michigan is one of the few states that may benefit from spending slightly more on its highway system to improve the overall condition.”
Michigan is one of four states that declined in the rankings by at least 10 spots compared with the previous report. New Mexico, Ohio, and South Carolina are the others.