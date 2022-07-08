Bipartisan plan would allow alcohol sales at college stadiums in Michigan
A bipartisan plan to lift Michigan’s ban on selling alcoholic beverages at university sporting events has been introduced by state Reps. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt; Joe Tate, D-Detroit; and Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing.
House Bill 6289 and Senate Bill 1125 would permit university governing boards to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcohol at basketball, football and hockey games. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission would be allowed to issue up to three tavern licenses or three Class C liquor licenses for two hours before and after sporting events on campus.
“This is a fairness and freedom issue that will allow for a modern, more enjoyable college game-day experience – but it’s also a public health and safety issue,” Filler said in a statement. “Data from universities in other states clearly shows that the number of alcohol-related incidents inside stadiums declines when alcohol sales are allowed. Instead of binge drinking in the parking lot or sneaking alcohol into the stadium, fans can simply purchase a beer in the concourse.”
Eight of the 14 schools in the Big Ten allow alcohol sales at football games. A news release issued by the bills’ sponsors asserts alcohol-related incidents at Ohio State University dropped 65% after the school adopted alcohol sales stadium wide in 2016.
The measures have been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees for consideration. Neither bill has been analyzed by legislative fiscal agencies.
Gov. Whitmer seeks Federal clarity on Canadian abortifacients and abortion procedures
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reconcile the agencies’ “conflicting guidance” applied to U.S. citizens traveling to Canada for abortions or wishing to bring abortifacients across the border into the United States.
“After the recent US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michiganders need to know that they can access the reproductive health care and prescription medication they need,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That is why I wrote to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security, urging them to immediately issue guidance clarifying that no legal obstacle prevents Michiganders from seeking reproductive health care in Canada or from bringing prescription medication secured in Canada back to the United States. I will continue fighting like hell to protect access to abortion and other reproductive care in Michigan, and I encourage the federal government to pull out all the stops to ensure that Michiganders can access care in Canada if they need to. In this perilous, precarious moment for women’s fundamental rights, we need to be creative and take bold action. We must lead.”
Michigan is one of 13 states bordering Canada.