(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to allow electronic signatures to replace physical signatures, allow remote notarizations, and more.
The order, signed Wednesday night, is active immediately through May 6 and is intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"It is important that Michiganders take every precaution to avoid person to person contact,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”
The order suspends rules under the Uniform Electronic Act, which allowed electronic signatures to replace physical signatures unless the law specifically requires a physical signature.
Also, notaries can work remotely using two-way real-time communication under specific conditions.
Through May 6, financial institutions and deed registers can’t reject electronic records that are certified by a notary because it doesn't have a physical signature.
Temporary suspension of certain credential requirements for critical assistance carriers
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that suspends certain credential requirements for some essential supply carriers through May 5.
“Right now, it’s more important than ever to ensure there are no disruptions in the flow of critical equipment and health care personnel coming into our state to help treat patients and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“This Executive Order will help ensure urgently needed resources are delivered as efficiently as possible during this crisis.”
Essential COVID-19 supply carriers are defined as transportation and relief services immediately provide:
- Medical supplies or equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19.
- Supplies or equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, or the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19
- Food for the emergency restocking of stores
- Equipment, supplies, or persons necessary to establish or manage temporary housing, quarantine, or isolation facilities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Persons designated by federal, state, or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes.
- Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services.
Temporary suspension of licensing and regulation requirements for emergency medical services
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that temporarily suspends required annual inspections of life support vehicles and agencies and extends some medical personnel licenses that would have expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order is active immediately through the declared emergency or until rescinded.
“Our paramedics are on the front lines every day helping us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and we must do everything we can to help them do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” Whitmer said in a press release.
“Given the rapid increase in Michiganders who require emergency medical treatment and the scarcity of medical supplies and [personal protection equipment], it's important that we give emergency medical services the ability to respond flexibly to these new challenges.”
Under the order, a life support vehicle or agency will only be inspected when Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services has reason to believe those entities have failed rule compliance.
The order also extends medical service personnel licenses that have expired since March 10 or will expire during the declared emergency through six months after the emergency.