(The Center Square) – A police officer in Grand Rapids shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4 at about 8:11 a.m, sparking protestors to fill city streets after authorities released the video on Wednesday.
Video shows an unidentified white officer shooting Lyoya, a Black immigrant, in the back of the head after a traffic stop for improper registration turned lethal.
Seconds after being pulled over, Lyoya exits his vehicle, prompting the office to shout, “Hey! Stay in the car… Dude, I’m stopping you.”
For what?” Lyoya responds.
“I’m stopping you. Do you have a license? Do you have a driver’s license, do you speak English?” the cop asks.
Lyoya says he speaks English and that his license is in the car. He opens the driver’s side front door, speaks to an unidentified passenger in the car, and turns around.
The video shows the officer grabbing Lyoya, who resists but doesn’t strike back. After breaking from the officer’s grip, Lyoya runs but is tackled shortly afterward. The cop tries to use his taser twice, but it appears that Lyoya grabbed the taser, preventing it from shocking him before the body camera is deactivated.
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom attributed the deactivation to pressure from Lyoya’s body since deactivation requires pushing a button for three seconds.
However, a home surveillance system and a bystander just feet away captured the shooting.
The officer asked Lyoya to stop resisting and let go of the taser before drawing his gun and shooting Lyoya in the head. A bystander recorded the video from feet away, calmly telling the officer, “You hit him, too.” After firing the fatal shot, the officer told the bystander to "get back."
Winstrom said the officer won’t be identified publicly unless criminal charges are filed.
“The test is going to be whether in the view of a reasonable police officer, whether that deadly force was needed to prevent death or great bodily harm to that officer,” Winstrom said in a press conference.
No weapon was recovered from Lyoya’s body. The officer is on paid leave. Michigan State Police are investigating.
Hundreds of people packed Grand Rapids streets for about four hours at Rosa Parks Circle, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and calling for justice.
Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, said that the video "clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life."
"We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be terminated for his use of excessive and fatal force, but be arrested and prosecuted for the violent killing of Patrick Lyoya," Crump said in a statement.
Crump won a record $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis over the wrongful death of George Floyd.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will investigate the shooting.
“The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, LINC UP, and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center said in a statement said they “condemn the brutal disregard for Mr. Lyoya’s life.”
They called to “end to the systemic indifference to Black lives that pervades police culture throughout Grand Rapids, the state, and nation.”