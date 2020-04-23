(The Center Square) – About 20 protestors stood in the rain today at 1 p.m. in front of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Lansing residence, protesting her executive order that threw some of them out of work.
Nick Somberg, an attorney from Bloomfield Hills, was throttling a weedeater around a light pole to highlight that the order criminalized private landscaping.
Somberg told The Center Square that Whitmer’s orders are unconstitutional and “don’t make any sense.”
“Our governor has said you can’t go to your own second home, even if you are by yourself,” he said.
“She said you can go on a boat, but your boat can’t have a motor.”
“You can go to the store and buy weed and alcohol and cigarettes and lottery tickets, but you can’t buy a gallon of paint,” Somberg said.
Executive Order 2020-42 restricted items for sale in stores larger than 50,000 square feet, including paint, garden centers, and furniture.
The order lasts through April 30, but Whitmer said yesterday she would issue a “short-term extension.”
“What they’re doing is to see how far they can get away with this,” Somberg said.
Steve Kukulka said he was protesting “because I’m a true believer in our Constitutional rights.”
He said Whitmer’s executive orders excluded input from other branches of government, such as the state House and Senate.
He said it was wrong to deem work such as painters and landscapers “nonessential.”
“For some people, they are essential,” he said.
Jonathan Payne is a painter from Ann Arbor.
He says he has to sneak around for the little work now available.
“We have one job a week,” he said. "If that."
Payne said the restrictions are unnecessary and unreasonable.
He said Sweden, where they didn’t have a lockdown, had fewer COVID-19 deaths than Michigan despite a relatively similar population of about 10 million residents.
As of today, Sweden had 2,021 deaths, while Michigan had 2,977.
“I feel like the economic crisis is worse than the virus,” Payne said. “The cure is worse than the disease.”
More than 1 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment since March.
He said we know that shutting down the economy will bring unintended consequences such as deaths and suicides but only theories exist of the consequences of not shutting down the economy.
“It’s just a theory of the doctors that in the future, if we don’t do measures, that it will result in all these deaths,” Payne said.
The lockdown has even turned neighbors against each other, according to Payne’s wife.
Deborah Marshall said people in Ann Arbor have been calling the police on their neighbors for mowing each other's lawns.
“I haven’t heard of any ticket given, but still, I think that’s terrible that people are tattling on each other,” Marshall said.