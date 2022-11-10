(The Center Square) – An $8.5 million forgivable loan from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. has lifted taxpayer money commitments to $15 million in the brownfield transformation of Flint's sprawling Buick City complex into a light industrial complex.
The state's economic development arm is making the loan from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The $17 million project will also get American Rescue Plan Act funds of $3.25 million from Genesee County and $3.25 million from the city of Flint.
The remaining $2 million will be contributed by The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
General Motors shuttered operations at Buick City in 2010, and the property has been vacant since.
The Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield as "a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant."
The loan from the strategic fund is forgivable in its entirety if specific construction performance milestones are attained for the proposed 275,000-square-foot industrial building. If completed, the project is anticipated to provide 3.5 million square feet of “state-of-the-art light industrial space.”
According to a release, the investment will be the largest in North Flint in decades and could also add between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs.
"Public subsidies for private sector job creation usually don't have a good track record in terms of creating the promised jobs," Chris Douglas, economics professor at the University of Michigan-Flint, wrote in an email to The Center Square. "Subsidies to build sports stadiums are a classic example of economic impact studies overpromising economic benefits and then substantially underdelivering them once the stadium is built. Other subsidies, such as the one that went to Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin have a similarly bad track record."
Douglas continued: "With that said, this MEDC loan is not the world's worst subsidy and could possibly be justified in remedying a public nuisance, which is the old Buick City site. It is highly likely that removing these underground utilities and foundations will never be profitable for a private firm to do, so absent any public subsidy to remove them, the site will just sit empty and be an eyesore.
"Thus, I think you could potentially justify the subsidy on that ground. In general, I think you could justify subsidies to remedy brownfield sites if those brownfield sites are imposing a negative externality to the community in the form of being an eyesore, pollution, attracting vagrancy, etc. I think you would have a much harder, even impossible, time justifying a public subsidy to develop a greenspace since the greenspace wouldn't be imposing a cost on the community if it just sits undeveloped. That's not to say that $8.5 million is the right number or that all 3,000 jobs will materialize. It just means I don't immediately have a negative response to this subsidy like I might to others that the public sector offers."
The new development will be named the Flint Commerce Center, LLC and be operated by Ashley Capital. According to its website, Ashley owns and operates more than 100 properties in more than 20 markets. The company’s portfolio is valued above $30 million.
“The redevelopment of Buick City is an important win for the Flint community and our state, and signals our commitment to both growing our inventory of industrial sites and creating economic opportunity for our friends and neighbors,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr. in a statement. He's the CEO of state economic development organization, and the president and chairman of the strategic fund board.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley also celebrated the announcement.
“Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield is a game-changer for economic growth in the Flint community and the entire region,” Neeley said. “This will have a transformational impact on economic opportunity and quality of life for Flint residents. We’re taking one of the largest brownfield sites in Michigan and transforming this liability into an asset for economic development."
Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, said in a statement the site is important historically and in the future.
“The redevelopment of this site will allow our region to compete for new jobs and industry in the global marketplace and generate tax revenue that will be invested into our schools, public safety and local infrastructure," he said. "The inter-governmental and public-private partnership supporting this project is innovative and can serve as a national model for effective economic development work.”