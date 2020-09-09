(The Center Square) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Wednesday.
According to a campaign advisory, Biden will stop in Macomb County Wednesday and deliver remarks at 1:15 on “his plan to ensure the future is Made in America.”
The event appears to be closed to the public and local media, with a live stream available on Biden’s campaign website.
President Donald Trump will deliver remarks live a day later from Freeland, Michigan. Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday near the MBS International Airport.
The campaign said the event will have general admission with doors opening at 4 p.m.
It’s Trump's first campaign event in Michigan since a December Battle Creek rally during which he was impeached.
The clashing visits underscore Michigan as a battleground state two months before the election.
Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, the first swing to red since 1988.
RealClearPolitics polling averages in Michigan from late August showed Biden barely edging out Trump with 47.3 compared to 44.7, with a 2.6 percent spread.