(The Center Square) – Detroit could see 1,200 new full-time jobs if a potential deal with Amazon – funded with no taxpayer money – is successful.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Hillwood Investment Properties and the Sterling Group plan to purchase 142 acres at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds for $9 million.
The developers also would pay $7 million to construct a new Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) transit center with a heated and air-conditioned indoor waiting area, a bus operator break room, bathrooms and free wifi.
City officials said this could benefit 30,000 riders a week from nine bus routes who transfer to DDOT or SMART buses on Woodward near 8 Mile and currently wait in outdoor shelters or on the street.
Hillwood is currently negotiating with Amazon to occupy about 70 of those acres.
“What Detroit needs more than anything right now is jobs and we are deeply appreciative that Hillwood and the Sterling Group have made our city its choice to purchase the former Michigan State Fairgrounds with the potential to bring more than 1,200 good paying jobs,” Duggan said in a statement.
“The developers and the new tenant will be working closely with our team at Detroit at Work, which will be helping to provide outstanding candidates who are residents of the city.”
The other half of the land would be redeveloped with auto parts suppliers or other job generators, city officials said.
The project would be privately financed with no tax breaks or other incentives. The developer would pay for any needed demolition and environmental remediation for land redevelopment.
Councilman Roy McCalister, whose district includes the Fairgrounds, called the agreement “a tremendous opportunity” in a statement.
“The potential for 1,200 Amazon jobs this new facility represents an opportunity to diversify our economy while employing residents of our City,” McCalister said. “To that end, I hope and expect that this new facility will become a major employer, as well as a dynamic training ground for Detroit workers for years to come.”
If the City Council approves the plan by mid-September, construction on the 3.8 million-square-foot facility could begin by late October.
The new facility and transit center would be expected to open in mid-2022.
Owen Torres, an Amazon spokesperson, told The Center Square that Amazon looks forward to working with Detroit.
“Since 2010, Amazon is proud to call Michigan home and has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs and invested more than $2.5 billion in our infrastructure and compensation to our employees,” Torres wrote in an email.
City officials said the tentative deal would bring Detroit a $42 million net benefit over 10 years.
Michael LaFaive, senior director of fiscal policy at The Mackinac Center for Public Policy (MCPP), told The Center Square that the deal seemed like a win-win and applauded Detroit for offering no incentives.
LaFaive said many companies move to Michigan because it's a good place to do business, not because of incentives offered.
“Frequently, companies decide where is best to locate, and then they go shopping for economic icing on their location cake,” LaFaive said.
Referencing MCPP’s study released this week and co-authored by LaFaive, the economist found tax incentives in Michigan have cost taxpayers nearly $600,000 per job. He questioned if previous incentives granted outweighed the benefits.
LaFaive has previously looked at the net number of companies and their related jobs moving into Michigan from 1990 through 2015, and found that “less than 1 percent of the jobs were actually a function of a company moving into Michigan.”
Only a fraction of those deals were subsidized, LaFaive said, and even a smaller amount were necessary to attract the company into the state.