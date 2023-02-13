(The Center Square) – Michigan residents support the state’s Right to Work law, a new poll conducted by SurveyUSA concludes.
Michigan adopted the law in 2012, and is one of 26 states that allows workers the right to opt out of joining a union. The law was passed by a majority Republican Legislature and signed by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.
The new Democrat majorities elected to the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate last November have stated their desire to repeal the law. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, told The Center Square last month it is one of his top priorities. Cherry's website touts his support for a bill to repeal the legislation introduced by Rep. Regina Weiss, D-Oak Park, and Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also has expressed her willingness for a repeal.
The SurveyUSA poll says 74% of Michigan registered voters opposed a repeal. Of those opposed, 83% say they are Republicans, 67% Democrats, and 76% independents.
The online poll, rather than a margin of error, uses credibility intervals, which range between plus/minus of 1.9 percentage points to plus/minus 4.5 percentage points.
FiveThirtyEight, a website that focuses on opinion poll analysis, politics, economics, and sports blogging, gives SurveyUSA an "A" grade having observed it conduct more than 800 polls. SurveyUSA checks in just over 89% in calling elections, according to FiveThirtyEight.
The first question – “Workers should have the right to decide whether to join a labor union” – was given a 3.3 percentage point credibility interval. The second question – Currently, the State of Michigan has a Right to Work law. This law allows workers to belong to a labor union if they wish, but workers are not required to belong to a union in order to get a job or keep a job” – was given a 3.1 percentage point interval.
The poll said 37% of respondents either belong to a union or have an immediate family member who belongs to a union. The credibility interval for the response was 4.5 percentage points.
“Michigan’s strong economic performance after Right to Work took effect is a key factor likely bolstering the strong poll numbers across all demographic groups,” Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Committee, said in a statement.
“Right to Work attracted businesses and helped usher in an era of prosperity for Michigan that reversed the devastating ‘Lost Decade’ in which jobs and people fled the state in droves,” Mix added.
