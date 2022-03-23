(The Center Square) – Poll results released Wednesday reveal support has eroded for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she kicks off her reelection campaign this month in Michigan.
Lansing-based Marketing Resource Group conducted the poll, which revealed 59% of respondents saying they’d consider a different candidate than the incumbent governor. Only 34% said they’d support reelecting Whitmer, a Democrat.
The governor, who is wrapping up the fourth year of her first term, garnered 70% support from respondents identifying as Democrats.
The highlights are that 62% of independents and 54% of women are considering someone other than Whitmer for governor this year. However, the poll also reveals high numbers for the governor among Detroit, Black and Hispanic voters.
“An incumbent governor hasn’t lost an election in Michigan in 32 years,” said Tom Shields, MRG senior advisor. “The voters believe both the country and the state are heading in the wrong direction. But Biden is not on the ballot this year and the voters are looking for a change in leadership. Assuming Republicans nominate an electable candidate in August, the voters might take their frustrations out on Governor Whitmer.”
Sixty-two percent of respondents identifying as independents answered they would consider voting for a candidate other than Whitmer in November. The governor scored slightly better with women voters, with 54% saying they’d consider voting for a different candidate.
“In the same poll that showed the governor with a 50% job approval, voters are wary of reelecting her for a second term,” said Jenell Leonard, owner of MRG. “The governor has a lot of work to do to shore up her base and convince independent voters that she’s worthy of another four years.”
MRG conducted 601 interviews with likely Michigan voters with a +2 Dem sample between March 14 and March 17. MRG reports a sampling margin of error of ±4 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval.
The poll results come one day after the release of the American Legislative Exchange Council report in which Whitmer was ranked 41st of U.S. governors, based on economic freedom metrics.
“Gretchen Whitmer locked kids out of their classrooms, destroyed jobs, tore apart communities, and imported COVID-19 into nursing homes – so it’s not shocking that 60% of Michigan voters are ready to vote for someone else for governor,” Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, told The Center Square. “Michiganders want a governor who will focus on solutions to important issues like education and inflation, but Whitmer remains focused on rewriting history and political schemes like vetoing tax cuts and supplemental education support for students and their families. It's clear the people of our state want and need new leadership in the governor's office.”