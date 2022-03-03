(The Center Square) – Michigan's director of safety and health was on the hot seat amid a sparring match between Reps. Steve Johnson and Julie Brixie on Thursday during a House Oversight Committee meeting.
The panel convened to continue its investigation of potential abuse of Michigan Occupational Safety and Health regulatory authority.
At issue is the process by which MIOSHA issues citations and fines, and the appeals process of companies and other entities regulated by the agency that protest their compliance with the state’s safety mandates.
MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman testified before the committee. Pickleman addressed claims made in past weeks by Johnson, R-Wayland, among other committee members, that the agency makes it more cost-effective for alleged violators of regulations to simply pay agency-administered fines rather than challenge MIOSHA.
Oftentimes, Johnson noted, an entity is required to seek legal counsel before a case is brought before an administrative law judge. If such is the case, the chairman said, an alleged violator could spend thousands of dollars more by fighting a $2,500 fine.
Pickelman responded that whether an alleged violator retains an attorney is a matter of choice, to which Johnson answered that a company not choosing to retain an attorney is “not really practical.”
Neither Johnson nor Pickelman specifically addressed testimony from last week’s Oversight Committee meeting in which representatives from Argent International told committee members there were more significant repercussions than simply paying a MIOSHA fine.
Argent Ombudsman Don Badaczewski said the company chose to fight MIOSHA at an approximate cost thus far of $150,000. He said if the company admitted fault by paying the fine, it would result in potentially losing the 40-year-old company’s certification. This certification, he noted, is a requirement for Argent to perform work with the Big Three automakers.
Pickleman and Johnson also did not address Badaczewski’s assertion that tacitly admitting fault in an initial MIOSHA citation by acquiescing to pay the agency fine would mean considerably higher fines for any subsequent penalties. Additionally, it would likely prompt a considerable spike in the company’s insurance rates if Argent complied with the MIOSHA citation.
A defensive Pickleman addressed previous comments that have cast MIOSHA in a negative light. He stated the agency doesn’t receive the monies from the penalties it collects and countered claims that the agency destroyed records of a case involving the City of Port Huron. He said all pertinent records were preserved under state statute for five years. He stated only draft documents, worksheets, duplicate copies, tracking documents, and handwritten notes or general records that had been transcribed into the agency’s typed narrative were discarded – or, in the case of the Port Huron case, burned behind the house of the MIOSHA investigator.
Pickleman also emphasized the appeal process open to entities receiving a MIOSHA fine, noting they can appeal their respective cases before an administrative law judge (ALJ), after which MIOSHA can assemble a board to review the ALJ’s determination.
Johnson responded that a process in which a MIOSHA-appointed board could overturn the decision of an ALJ seemed “backwards.”
Pickleman also defended MIOSHA’s astronomical estimates for fulfilling Freedom of Information Act requests and subpoenas, stating there is a current trend among attorneys to submit overbroad requests for a large scope of electronic records. Had the agency fulfilled Argent’s request, he said, it would have produced 35,658 pages of documents, in addition to costs of MIOSHA staff time, the Department of Technology, Management and Budget forensic review, and the agency’s legal counsel review.
In recent months, the Oversight Committee has featured the friction between Johnson and Brixie, D-Okemos, and Thursday morning’s meeting was no different.
Brixie asked Pickleman if redesigning the MIOSHA appeal process as suggested by Johnson would “incentivize employers fighting their safety violations.” Pickleman responded in the negative, saying it “would establish a dangerous precedent and potentially jeopardize the health and safety of Michigan workers.”
Brixie asked; “So currently the agency is designed to incentivize fixing violations and making workplaces safer, correct?”
After Pickleman answered in the affirmative, Brixie continued: “After that is done, offers of reduction of fees, violation fees … and penalties, right?”
She continued the “tone and tenor” of the “implications” of the committee’s hearings indicate “the employer’s profits are more important than worker safety …”.
Johnson interrupted, telling Brixie she was “impugning the motive of the committee.”
Brixie resumed: “Is it MIOSHA’s responsibility to maximize profits for companies? … Should MIOSHA be concerned about maximizing profits for companies when dealing with cases that are violations that those companies or workplaces?”
Johnson countered that the committee was concerned that companies receiving MIOSHA citations and fines are presumed innocent rather than presumed guilty, and they shouldn’t have to spend a fortune to prove their innocence.
“That doesn’t mean they’re prioritizing profits over safety,” he said.