(The Center Square) – The group Michiganders for Fair Lending contends payday loans are predatory.
The coalition kicked off a petition drive, which aims to limit payday loan interest at a 36% annual percentage rate (APR).
“Payday lenders target Michigan’s most vulnerable communities by offering quick cash that traps people into an endless cycle of debt with outrageously high interest rates,” Michiganders for Fair Lending Spokesperson Josh Hovey said in a statement. “State lawmakers have been urged for years to put a stop to predatory lending practices. The people being harmed by these loans cannot afford to wait any longer. That’s why we’re bringing the issue directly to voters this November.”
People who use payday loans do so voluntarily. Many individuals strapped for cash do not qualify for a traditional bank loan. While payday loans feature high-interest rates that eat up a large percentage of a low income, it’s still better than borrowing from an actual loan shark or organized crime that operates outside the law and might break delinquent borrowers' bones instead of bank accounts.
Payday lenders offer “unsecured” debt, which means the borrower doesn’t provide collateral such as a car or house that’s forfeited if the borrower fails to repay the loan. However, payday lenders charge much higher interest and other fees.
For example, The Pew Charitable Trust sheet says:
- The average payday loan borrower is in debt for five months of the year, spending an average of $520 in fees to borrow $375 repeatedly.
- The average fee at a storefront loan business is $55 per two weeks.
- Payday loans are usually due in two weeks and are tied to the borrower’s pay cycle. Payday lenders have direct access to a borrower’s checking account on payday, electronically, or with a postdated check, which means the payday lender can collect from the borrower’s income before other lenders or bills are paid.
- A borrower must have a checking account and income to get a payday loan. Average borrowers earn about $30,000 per year, and 58 percent have trouble meeting their monthly expenses.
Roughly 70% of payday borrowers in Michigan reborrow the same day they pay off a previous loan. Research from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the average payday loan borrower ends up taking out 10 loans over a year.
Jessica AcMoody, policy director at the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, said this is a shared goal.
“Stopping predatory lending is an issue in Michigan that resonates across parties, geographic regions, age and income levels," AcMoody said in a statement. "Even in the divisive climate of today, this is one issue that the vast majority of people can agree on."
Michigan would join 18 states plus the District of Columbia that have capped payday loan rates at 36% APR or less. Voters in Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, and Montana all capped payday loan rate by ballot measure with more than 70% approval.
The 36% APR cap is similar to the national Military Lending Act that caps the same interest rate for active-duty service members and dependents.
“We need to give all Michiganders the same protection from predatory loans that our active-duty military families receive. Nobody should be allowed to charge crippling interest rates that harm the quality of life and restrict economic opportunity for Michigan families,” AcMoody said.
The campaign’s coalition includes:
- ACLU-Michigan
- Black Impact Collaborative
- Center for Civil Justice
- Center for Responsible Lending
- Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM)
- Habitat for Humanity
- Lake Trust Credit Union
- Michigan League for Public Policy
- NAACP of Grand Rapids
- Project GREEN
- United Way of Michigan
Michiganders for Fair Lending will begin collecting 340,047 valid petition signatures required to place the ballot proposal on the November ballot. Petitions are due by 5 p.m. on June 1.