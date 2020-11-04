(The Center Square) – Second time wasn’t the charm for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James, who unsuccessfully campaigned against Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters.
The Associated Press called the race in Peters’ favor Thursday night. Peters took 49.6% of the vote, compared to 48.5% won by James, or 2,683,807 votes to James' 2,623,827 votes.
Peters was running for reelection after serving one term in Washington.
James, a 39-year-old businessman and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and Iraq War veteran, had previously lost his challenge against incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018. Although he lost in that election, James fared far better than anticipated, setting the stage for his 2020 campaign.
James polled behind Peters throughout much of the 2020 election season, only pulling into a statistical tie with Peters in the final week of the campaign. However, James claimed an early lead in the vote tally, which he never relinquished.
The two men campaigned heavily against each other, with both men lambasting their respective opponents with television advertising.
James attempted to paint Peters as an ineffective senator who consistently skipped important votes, whereas Peters ran a series of advertisements in which he warned voters that James was beholden to his major donors, which included billionaires U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her husband, Richard DeVos. James, who is Black, said Peters’ commercial was a reference to his race and, therefore, racist.