(The Center Square) – A convicted felon who shot at police and was controversially hired briefly this week as a Michigan Supreme Court clerk has resigned after backlash.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Bolden, who hired Pete Martel as her clerk.
The Detroit News first reported that Martel spent 14 years in prison after robbing a convenience store and shooting at police officers. Martel pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in 1994.
Bolden said Martel resigned.
“I have accepted Pete Martell’s resignation,” Bolden said in a Thursday statement. “He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the Court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further.”
He was hired to to work for the highest court in the state as a clerk, reviewing cases, conducting legal research, and writing arguments.
He was paroled in 2008.
The Detroit News reported fellow Democrat Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who campaigned with Bolden, criticized the hiring decision.
"I'm not saying (Martel) shouldn't be allowed to make a living, and I'm all about second chances. But there are certain jobs you should never be allowed to have after you shoot at a police officer, and one of them is clerking for the highest court in the state," Bernstein told The Detroit News.
Whitmer, who appointed Bolden, hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
"And many of these cases affect police officers," Bernstein continued. "And we're going to have someone helping to make these decisions who was convicted of shooting at a police officer? I'm completely disgusted by this."
Bernstein said the hiring choice was “a step too far.”
The state Constitution says that people convicted of a felony “involving dishonesty, deceit, fraud, or a breach of the public trust” within 20 years are ineligible for election or to hold a position in public employment within policymaking.