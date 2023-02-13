(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate by Tuesday will likely vote on whether to give Michigan tax filers a one-time $180 check or give permanent income tax relief.
Six "no" votes from Senate Republicans could stop the inflation checks and preserve a permanent income tax break for all Michiganders. Democrats hold 20 seats in the Senate while Republicans hold 18.
The House approved House Bill 4001 on a vote of 56-53 with one Democrat refusing to vote and one Republican crossover.
The bill would retroactively divert $800 million in general fund revenue from fiscal year 2022 fiscal to the Michigan Taxpayer Rebate Fund and divert up to $500 million annually to the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund to attract large business projects.
Democrats don’t have the two-thirds majority in the Senate needed to grant immediate effect to send the checks, which would avoid triggering a 2015 law that would drop the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the inflation rate in any year starting in 2023.
The bill would need to take effect before April 18 to send the checks.
Republicans want permanent tax relief but were stymied on Thursday after Democrats gagged Republican speeches before ramming through a vote. In return, Senate Republicans adjourned their session while Democrats were caucusing to delay the vote.
Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, on Thursday said that Democrats aim to “raise taxes.”
“Democrats took it upon themselves to carry out the bidding of Gov. Whitmer to raise taxes on every Michigander without committee hearings, without debate, without negotiations, and without Republican input,” Nesbitt said in a statement. “To make matters worse, the disrespect that was shown to House Republicans this afternoon by locking them in and denying the opportunity to debate such a consequential vote was an insult to this institution. It is my hope that we can come back, hit the reset button, and legislate through a more transparent process.”
Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, defended the Democrat’s strategy.
“I’ll just say this: we’re using the exact same rules in the exact same way that the GOP did when they were in the majority,” Pohutsky tweeted. “They might not like that, but they can’t throw tantrums over breaking a thing and not liking how Dems use the pieces.”
The bill also seeks to expand the state's earned income tax credit to give about $442 million a year in refunds on tax bills and to reduce the retirement tax, which would cost more than $954 million from fiscal year 2022-2026.
Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City, cited corporate welfare as the reason for his 'no' vote. Wegela tweeted after the vote:
“The problem with this statement is that the 'right' decision is giving $1.5 Billion of taxpayer money to corporations. How exactly is that standing for the working class?”
Republican State Leadership Committee Deputy Communications Director Mason Di Palma said that Michigan Democrats aim to deplete the states’ surplus while dodging a tax cut.
“As one of their first orders of business, Michigan Democrats are using their slim majorities to drain the states' nine billion dollar surplus to prevent Michiganders from getting a tax cut,” Di Palma said in a statement. “Democrats should be working on ways to bring down inflation and reduce the cost of living rather than engaging in shady maneuvers to deny their constituents relief. Any Senate Democrat that goes along with this plan deserves to lose their job.”