Residents in Michigan receiving federal rental assistance numbered 272,900, the 11th highest tally among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis.

The Michigan residents receiving assistance come from 150,000 households in the state, the report said. And among those federal aid recipients, 72 percent are either seniors, children or people with disabilities, according to the policy center’s data.

The median monthly rent in the state is $860, an amount that includes utilities, the analysis found.

The federal rental assistance program allows 10.4 million low-income Americans in 5.2 million households to afford modest housing, according to the study. And 68 percent of them are seniors, youths or those with disabilities, researchers said.

Half of the recipients nationwide are residents of urban areas, while nearly one-third live in suburbs and 20 percent are rural residents, the study said.

---

Federal Rental Assistance, State by State

Rank Based on # of People on Rental AssistanceState# of People on Rental Assistance
(Rounded Down)		# of Households on Rental Assistance
(Rounded Down) 		% of Assisted People Who Are Seniors, Children or Have a DisabilityMedian Rent (Including Utilities)
1New York1,218,400585,00063%$1,270
2California1,062,400526,00067%$1,520
3Texas631,000277,00070%$1,050
4Florida451,000214,00070%$1,180
5Ohio447,300234,00070%$800
6Illinois440,400225,00066%$1,000
7Pennsylvania406,700217,00072%$930
8Massachusetts375,900195,00070%$1,300
9New Jersey315,700162,00068%$1,340
10Georgia301,800140,00067%$1,010
11Michigan272,900150,00072%$860
12North Carolina263,000138,00069%$900
13Tennessee218,700110,00069%$860
14Virginia217,800106,00068%$1,220
15Louisiana205,50096,00069%$850
16Washington202,100103,00072%$1,320
17Minnesota200,600100,00072%$970
18Maryland199,90099,00069%$1,370
19Alabama196,10095,00068%$790
20Missouri176,80097,00071%$830
21Indiana171,90093,00071%$820
22Kentucky166,10085,00068%$780
23Connecticut162,70083,00066%$1,170
24South Carolina143,20068,00068%$890
25Mississippi135,40062,00067%$780
26Wisconsin131,40078,00075%$850
27Colorado124,60063,00072%$1,290
28Oregon115,70061,00071%$1,130
29Arizona107,10051,00070%$1,040
30Oklahoma104,40055,00071%$810
31Arkansas97,20052,00071%$730
32District of Columbia85,80035,00060%$1,520
33Iowa71,30043,00075%$780
34West Virginia66,30036,00068%$740
35Rhode Island63,80037,00075%$1,000
36Kansas62,80035,00074%$840
37Nevada59,00027,00070%$1,110
38Hawaii56,00022,00066%$1,610
39New Mexico55,50027,00071%$830
40Nebraska53,80028,00072%$830
41Maine52,70033,00076%$840
42Utah41,50021,00075%$1,040
43New Hampshire38,70023,00079%$1,090
44Idaho31,20015,00076%$850
45North Dakota29,00012,00072%$810
46Delaware28,10014,00070%$1,110
47Montana26,00014,00072%$810
48South Dakota26,00015,00074%$730
49Vermont23,40014,00076%$970
50Alaska19,0009,00068%$1,180
51Wyoming9,8006,00074%$820

Source: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

