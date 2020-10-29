(The Center Square) – Vice President Mike Pence attempted to make the case for reelecting the Republican ticket in Flint Wednesday night.
Pence’s appearance occurred one day after a huge turnout for a President Donald Trump rally in Lansing, indicating Michigan is considered a key state in next Tuesday’s presidential election.
Michigan gave the Trump/Pence ticket a narrow victory of less than 11,000 votes in 2016, and polling in the state increasingly indicates a tight race in 2020. The most recent Trafalgar Poll reported Tuesday puts Trump at 47% against opponent Joe Biden at 46%.
Pence’s quick stop took place at Bishop Airport before a large crowd eager to hear the vice president’s stump speech, which outlined the accomplishments of the Trump administration. He also peppered his speech with endorsements for U.S. Senate candidate John James and U.S. House of Representatives candidate John Moolenaar, both Michigan Republicans.
Pence also mentioned Flint City Council Vice President Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat who nevertheless endorsed Trump on Wednesday. Genesee County has been historically a Democratic stronghold in the state.
“In three short years, we rebuilt our military. We revived our economy. We secured our border, supported law enforcement, and stood for life and liberty in the Constitution of the United States,” he said.
Pence also addressed the Veteran Affairs scandal during the administration of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Biden. Noting the scandal “shocked the conscience of our nation,” Pence noted Trump “signed the most sweeping reforms of the VA in 50 years. We fired 3,000 VA employees that weren’t giving our veterans the care you earned,” he said.
“President Trump created the greatest economy in American history,” Pence continued. “And now in the midst of a global pandemic, Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $4 trillion” as well as spend another $2 trillion on the Green New Deal.
The former governor of Indiana also boasted of increased manufacturing jobs created after Trump administration policies were adopted. He went on to claim those policies resulted in the creation 500,000 manufacturing jobs after 200,000 similar jobs disappeared during the previous administration; 17,000 of those manufacturing jobs, Pence asserted, were created in Michigan.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, the number of Michigan manufacturing jobs only increased by a small percentage over the first three years before taking another hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Indiana and Michigan are very much alike,” he said. “We do two things really well: We make things and we grow things, right?”
Pence used this as a preface to say Biden complained about the North American Free Trade Agreement, but did nothing as a U.S. senator or as vice president to fix or replace it. Whereas, he noted, the current administration was successful in scrapping NAFTA and replacing it with the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement.
“It’s a win for U.S. autoworkers, and you know it,” he told the crowd gathered in the mostly blue-collar city.
By contrast, he said, Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was one of only 10 senators who voted against the UMCA.
Pence went on to address the country’s energy policy, including hydraulic fracturing, lower taxes, fewer government regulations, appointment of constitutionally conservative federal judges, and supporting minority rights and law enforcement simultaneously, and protecting freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
“The choice in this election is real simple,” he said, noting the difference between Trump and Biden amounts to either a return to economic recovery or an ensuing depression, citing an unnamed study claiming Biden’s proposed economic plans would result in the loss of 5 million American jobs.