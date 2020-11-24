(The Center Square) – A Dearborn donut shop is among the latest Michigan businesses cited for violating the state’s emergency health-code orders forbidding dine-in food services.
The citations follow a shutdown ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which went into effect Nov. 18. Those orders are in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, and are expected to be enforced for at least three weeks.
Donutville U.S.A., a Ford Road baked-goods institution for more than 49 years, was cited by Dearborn police officers after a customer with a carryout order seated herself in the shop while waiting for her husband to exit the restroom. According to a report from WXYZ, another couple also was seated in the shop.
Donutville proprietors Mark and Gail Porada have secured the services of David Kallman, the attorney responsible for defending Karl Manke, the Owosso barber who defied Gov. Gretchen’s executive order closing barber shops last spring. Charges against Manke were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in early October that Whitmer’s emergency powers and executive orders were unconstitutional after April 30.
Kallman is also defending Crunch Fitness, another business located in Dearborn cited for violating shutdown orders, this time issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Kallman told The Center Square his office is receiving phone calls from businesses seeking legal representation throughout Michigan after similarly receiving citations for violating MDHHS orders.
“Once again, the governor is snubbing the Michigan legislature and implementing her own shutdown of businesses around the state,” Kallman said. “Mr. Porada will vigorously defend his constitutional right to operate his business.”
Kallman noted the officers who cited Porada also threatened to issue citations to the customers, but eventually declined after Porada asked them to refrain. Officers, however, did issue a personal citation to Porada, an action questioned by Kallman.
“The officers should’ve cited the business rather than Porada personally,” he said.
A GoFundMe account was established by the shop to raise money for legal fees.
Kallman said he hasn’t filed any legal paperwork as of Tuesday afternoon. He told The Center Square he doesn’t anticipate a court date for the Poradas will be scheduled until January 2021.
Protests of the MDDHS orders are occurring across the state. This past Friday, a large group congregated outside Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo to protest the shutdown orders.