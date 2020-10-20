(The Center Square) – Owosso barber Karl Manke says he has been cleared of all criminal charges related to violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner notified Manke of the dropped charges.
The announcement follows an Oct. 2 Michigan Supreme Court ruling stating that a 1945 law justifying Whitmer’s orders after April 30 is unconstitutional because it unlawfully delegated legislative powers to the executive branch.
Manke reopened his barbershop in early May, although Whitmer’s now-voided orders demanded barbers close shop from March 21 until June 15 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
That Supreme Court ruling threw the validity of thousands of COVID-19 fines and criminal charges under question.
However, Manke, 77, still faces possible administrative licensing penalties, which could result in him losing his barber license.
Manke called on Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to dismiss the remaining administrative penalties.
“I appreciate the Prosecutor dismissing all criminal charges against me in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. It is definitely a weight off my shoulders. I just want to earn a living, and I am not a health threat to anyone,” Manke said in a statement. “The Courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the Governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”
Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, also applauded the dropped charges. “I am pleased that justice has been done and Karl has been vindicated. He is not a threat to the public’s health, safety, or welfare," Kallman said in a statement.
"This is a great day for upholding the rule of law and restoring the faith of Michigan citizens that our legal system still operates in a fair and just manner. I trust Governor Whitmer will comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling and dismiss the final administrative case against Karl.”
About 35 other businesses are facing state department-issued fines that the government claims are still valid, but some other businesses question if the citations should be thrown out.
State regulators didn’t reply to a request for comment on what factors they would consider in penalizing Manke.
Manke’s hearing is set for Nov. 19.