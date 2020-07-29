FILE - Naloxone Hydrochloride

A fire medic shows a box containing Naloxone Hydrochloride. The drug commonly called Narcan is used primarily to treat narcotic overdoses.

 Keith Srakocic

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting significant increases in opioid overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MDHHS reported emergency medical services (EMS) in the state responded to a 33 percent increase in opioid overdoses from April to May of this year. The department adds that opioid overdoses increased by 26 percent from the prior year during the period between April and June. 

MDHHS notes each Michigan region experienced an increase in overdoses and, as well, every demographic group experienced a rise in overdoses (except for residents aged 65 year and older). 

Although MDHHS data reveal white residents experienced greater increases of overdoses during the April-June reporting period, it also noted the average monthly rate of EMS responses among black residents was 219.8 per 100,000 residents, as compared to 123.4 per 100,000 residents among white residents.

“Opioid overdoses kill far too many Michiganders, and it’s a double tragedy that the pandemic has exacerbated this crisis,” Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, chief deputy for health and chief medical executive, said in a  statement released Wednesday. “If you or someone you love has an opioid use disorder, please take steps to prevent overdose deaths – like carrying naloxone and never using alone.”

Not every overdose results in a trip to the hospital emergency room, however. MDHHS reported a 14.3 percent increase in patients refusing transportation to the hospital in the period measured between April and June – almost double the number of refusals during the same time period in 2019.

Total emergency room visits during the April-June period this year dropped 38 percent from the same period in 2019, but increased 2 percent for opioid overdoses. The MDHHS states it's too early to determine if the number of deaths due to opioid overdoses have increased or decreased. 

MDHHS urges Michiganders to use the following treatment and safer drug use resources:

Tags

Regional Editor

Bruce Walker is a regional editor at The Center Square. He previously worked as editor at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s MichiganScience magazine and The Heartland Institute’s InfoTech & Telecom News.