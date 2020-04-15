(The Center Square) – The streets of Lansing have been quiet for the last three weeks.
But at noon, 4,400 people say they will block the streets for “Operation Gridlock, a vehicle-based protest co-hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC).
The protest is “an exercise in civil disobedience to protest the governor’s extension and additional restrictions to her executive order,” MCC Spokesman Matt Seely told The Center Square.
“We are encouraging people to get in their car and to drive up to converge upon Lansing to create a gridlock traffic jam just so we can let it be known that we disagree with what she’s doing and that we think it should be either revised or rescinded,” Seely said.
That includes industry representatives whose businesses have been closed by government mandate, Seely said, including:
- More than 600 construction vehicles, including cement trucks
- More than 250 landscaping trucks and trailers
- More than 100 trailered boats from the marine industry
When Republicans requested exemptions for work they said could be done while social distancing such as landscaping and opening golf courses, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected the ideas.
“It’s not critical infrastructure. It’s just not. They are not necessary to sustain life,” Whitmer said in a news conference. “And to be candid, just by engaging in it can expose people to risk, serious risk.”
Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, disagreed.
He said the state should focus on safe versus unsafe jobs and make “common-sense adjustments.”
“The fact is, all jobs are essential when you’re worried about putting food on the table for your family,” Cole said in a statement. “I’m worried the governor’s latest decision will put even more people out of work at a time when the unemployment benefits website and call center are already overloaded.”
The protest is implementing social distancing rules.
Protestors are to stay in their vehicles, post personal stories on social media, make signs and paint vehicles, avoid blocking first responders, and only travel in the same vehicle with their household.
Seely said his group thought Whitmer would relax some restrictions when her executive order was set to expire.
Instead, she ramped up restrictions.
Her order mandates stores larger than 50,000 square feet close the following sections through April 30:
- Carpet or flooring
- Furniture
- Garden centers and plant nurseries
- Paint
"I don’t think it makes any sense that I can’t go buy a packet of seeds for my garden, but I can go buy a lottery ticket,” Seely said.
“Having our government tell us what we can and cannot purchase at a store is unprecedented.”
Meanwhile, over 1 million people in the state have filed for unemployment, which is more than a quarter of the state’s workforce.
“This order is bankrupting companies and creating a lot of undue stress and burden to small business owners and employees,” Seely said.