(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic have generated pushback on social media and negative criticism in newspaper editorials from the Detroit News and the Wall Street Journal.
On Wednesday, that pushback will take the form of a physical protest in Lansing, following social-distancing protocols.
The protest is scheduled to begin at noon.
"Operation Gridlock" aims to tie-up the streets of the State Capitol with automobiles instructed to wave signs and honk horns to protest what some libertarian and conservative groups consider government overreach by Gov. Whitmer’s administration.
The rules Whitmer's critics said go too far are closing lawn and garden centers and preventing individuals from traveling from their primary homes to vacation homes elsewhere in the state. Those who live out-of-state, however, are allowed to visit their Michigan cabins and camps.
Additionally, kayaking and canoeing are allowed, but motorized boats and golfing are prohibited. Lawn care and construction services are likewise prohibited.
Gov. Whitmer addressed Operation Gridlock in her address Monday afternoon without naming it and only referring vaguely to Elizabeth (Betsy) DeVos, currently serving as Pres. Donald Trump's Education Secretary.
DeVos is a member of the family of billionaire Amway founders who reside in Western Michigan.
"I think it's really inappropriate for a sitting member of the United States president's cabinet to be waging political attacks on any governor," Whitmer said, hinting the DeVos family is funding at least one of the groups responsible for organizing Operation Gridlock. "I think they should disavow it and encourage people to stay home and stay safe."
Tony Daunt is executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund (MFF), a Lansing-based taxpayer advocacy nonprofit, which is one of two groups organizing the event. Daunt told The Center Square Whitmer's intimation of DeVos family financial involvement in Operation Gridlock was Whitmer's defaulting to the "typical boogeyman" of politicians by attempting to link his group's funding to a controversial public figure.
"All it cost us to get the word out on Operation Gridlock was a $250 ad buy on Facebook," Daunt said.
Daunt said MFF was a group established to identify “big-government schemes and heavy-handed approaches to solving problems” and publicize them to Michigan residents.
Daunt also told The Center Square the members of his group appreciate much of what Gov. Whitmer is attempting to accomplish during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also discern some aspects veer into the big-government, heavy-handed approach.
“A lot of Gov. Whitmer’s actions are necessary and make sense,” he said. “They began this crisis with only incomplete data, but were doing the best they could to get a grip on the situation.”
Daunt continued: “Unfortunately, the governor is unwilling to have a conversation before ringing the bell safely and smartly. Much of what she’s trying to accomplish could be done with a more nuanced approach,” he said.
For example, Daunt said Whitmer could allow landscape and construction work to proceed, provided employees observed social-distancing protocols, wear masks and practiced disinfecting work stations.
“Big Rapids isn’t the same as Novi,” Daunt said. “Real leadership takes those facts into consideration rather than issuing do-as-I-say orders and telling her critics not to ask any questions. This is leading to inconsistency and confusion,” he said.
The Michigan Freedom Fund is collaborating with the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC), a group Daunt credits with the initial concept of Operation Gridlock.
Phone calls from The Center Square to MCC were not returned, but the MCC website lists several grievances with Whitmer’s edicts.
“Dope stores? Open. Abortion clinics? Open. Churches? Shut down. Local businesses? Going broke!” the website reads.
The group noted Whitmer’s name is on a list of potential vice presidential candidates for presumed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. Biden has vowed he would select a female vice presidential running mate should he win his party’s nomination.