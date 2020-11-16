(The Center Square) – Almost two weeks after Election Day, a legal challenge alleging fraud in Michigan's election is still working its way through the courts.
There were initially five lawsuits challenging various aspects of Michigan's vote and counting efforts.
Two weeks ago, a Michigan Court of Claims judge dismissed one lawsuit from the Donald Trump re-election campaign, calling the allegations “hearsay.”
Another lawsuit, Bally, et al v Whitmer, aimed to invalidate election results in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw counties based on alleged voting fraud. It was voluntarily dismissed by plaintiffs on Monday.
The lawsuit sought to invalidate roughly 1.2 million votes out of the 5.5 million votes cast, an effort that would have Trump win by about 321,000 votes. According to unofficial totals, Trump lost the Wolverine state by roughly 146,000 votes.
“This case was clearly designed to spread misinformation about the security and integrity of Michigan elections,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Our elections have been conducted fairly and transparently and the results reflect the will of Michigan’s voters. Any claims to the contrary are wholly without merit.”
A third lawsuit seeking to enjoin certifying Wayne County’s November 2020 election results and to conduct an audit of the election’s integrity was appealed on Monday.
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny threw it out on Friday, saying the claims were overgeneralized and "rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives."
Kenny wrote the action sought in the lawsuit, stopping the certification process, would be “an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism.”
The lawsuit alleged widespread fraudulent processing of votes in Wayne County based on several affidavits.
The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) filed an emergency appeal on Monday requesting an audit of the election results and an injunction stopping the certification of the election results, expected to be completed by Tuesday.
The appeal alleged Kenny made several mistakes in his ruling, including not enforcing language in the Michigan Constitution allowing voters to request an audit to review the “accuracy and integrity” of the election.
The lawsuit also argues no plaintiff poll challengers were invited to a meeting to walk though the TCF Center and ask questions about the process, contrary to what Kenny cited frequently in his decision.
Kenny wrote that no official challenges were filed, but the appeal argues that challenges were denied on site.
David A. Kallman, GLJC senior counsel, said in a statement, “Voters are entitled to the enforcement of their constitutional rights, to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner, and to ensure every legal vote is properly counted. We ask the Court of Appeals to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election and order a results-oriented audit of the vote in Wayne County.”