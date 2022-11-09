(The Center Square) – Oakland County voters approved a 10-year mass-transit millage to expand Metro Detroit’s Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation transit system and eliminate opt-outs over the objections of small rural towns that will be taxed but won’t receive the same amount of benefits.
According to unofficial results, Oakland County voters approved the measure with 336,473 ‘yes’ and 252,725 ‘no’ votes.
The .95 millage will equate to .95 cents of tax per $1,000 of the taxable home value. The new tax will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $47.50 annually. It will raise $66.1 million in the first year to maintain and expand services in Michigan’s second most-populated county.
SMART transit millages also passed in Wayne and Macomb Counties.
Supporters say the win will provide better access to jobs and education. Oakland County Executive Evan Coulter celebrated the passage. Coulter tweeted: “I’m so grateful to the voters of #OaklandCounty who recognized that reliable and accessible public transportation is a critical necessity in all parts of the county! The task before us now is to work with residents, businesses, organizations, local leaders and transit providers to ensure a seamless system of transportation that meets the needs of all Oakland County residents.”
The millage summary explains the spending breakdown for the $66 million:
- $37.9 million to maintain the current service.
- $20.4 million to improve and expand transit service across Oakland County.
- $7 million for capital improvements.
Rural parts of Oakland County, such as Holly, Milford, and Groveland Township, opposed the millage. The Milford Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution opposing the millage in August.
Milford Town Supervisor Don Green said the millage will cost township residents about $1 million per year, and in return, they will get “nothing.”
Green said that the nearest SMART bus stop is about nine or 10 miles from Milford Township, and the township already contracts its own bus service through People’s Express at the cost of about $100,000 per year.
In other words, the new transit tax is about 10 times more expensive than its current bus service, which the new tax won’t fund because People’s Express isn’t part of SMART.
“So I’m going to give them $1.063 million a year for nothing,” Green told The Center Square in a phone interview.
Commerce Township, Lyon Township, the city of South Lyon, Holly, Addison Township, and other small communities are in a similar situation, Green said.
The $37.9 million to keep current service will replace three existing public transit millages in Oakland County. About $33.3 million will fund SMART service, $2 million will fund the West Oakland Transportation Authority, $1.6 million will fund the North Oakland Transportation Authority, and $1 million will fund the Older Persons Commission.
The $20.4 million will fund:
- $12 million for new routes to high-demand areas.
- $3.5 million for new microtransit areas.
- $3.2 million for new paratransit coverage.
- $1.7 million for service improvements on existing routes.
SMART CEO Dwight Ferrell welcomed the news.
“Last night, voters approved the ballot proposals that will keep SMART rolling,” Ferrell said in a statement. “The passage of each millage is profoundly important to the communities we serve and is an exciting next step toward ensuring increased access to public transit in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. We will continue providing mobility options for residents to their jobs to encourage economic development, deliver greater independence for seniors and people with disabilities as well as solidify connections between communities to ultimately keep the stories of their lives—big and small, moving forward.”