(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released data reporting 34 percent of Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths were nursing home residents.
As of June 14, the state reported that 1,947 nursing home residents and 20 staff members have died of COVID-19.
It’s not clear how many residents lived in nursing homes or were sent there to recover from COVID-19.
“As we continue working to protect Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19 and lower the chance of a second wave, we must do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable Michiganders and those frontline workers who care for them,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.
The health department conducted “an extensive data validation” effort to ensure accurate data. The federal government released data last week that inflated the death count.
“We took the time to make today’s report as accurate as possible,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a statement. “And now we’re doing everything in our power to protect nursing facility residents through mandatory testing, support for adequate staffing, and new efforts at infection control.”
Gordon also issued an order that requires nursing facilities to perform:
- Initial testing of all residents and staff.
- Testing of all new or returning residents during intake unless tested within 72 hours of intake.
- Testing of any resident or staff member with symptoms or suspected exposure.
- Weekly testing of all previously negative residents and staff in facilities with any positive cases among residents or staff, until 14 days after the last new positive result.
- Weekly testing of all staff in regions of medium or higher risk on the MI Safe Start Map.
AARP State Director Paula D. Cunningham supported the order.
“The sad fate of so many older adults in long-term care facilities is both heartbreaking and infuriating,” Cunningham said. “Setting up and implementing a comprehensive plan for testing of staff and residents is among the essential steps necessary to overturn this abject tragedy.”
Nursing facilities must implement COVID-19 testing plans by June 29. Facilities that don’t report required data could be fined $1,000 per violation.
MDHHS said it will direct health care staff to facilities facing worker shortages and will work with Doctors Without Borders to aid long-term facilities to prevent infection spread.
Republicans and a Democrat have criticized Whitmer for her policy that placed COVID-19 patients in the same nursing homes as non-infected patients, which she extended Monday though July 12.
COVID-19 battered long-term care facilities across the nation as most residents were in high-risk categories of advanced age or having pre-existing conditions that compromised their immune system.
One group found nursing home or residential care facilities account for 42 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in reporting states.
In total, nearly seven out of 10 Michigan COVID-19 deaths were people 70 years or older.
But Michigan hasn’t released data on other long-term care facilities, including homes for the aged, adult foster care facilities, and assisted living facilities.
MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Suftin said they have collected data since May 29 but the department currently doesn’t plan to publish it.
“MDHHS has been focusing on the data clean up and validation needed to publicly report additional skilled nursing facility data,” Suftin told The Center Square in an email.
“We need to undergo considerable data quality reviews and conduct various validation exercises before posting information for these other facilities. Additionally, due to the small size of many of these facilities, there are additional concerns and legal issues to work through prior to determining the information that could be made publicly available.”