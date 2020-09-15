(The Center Square) – Michigan nursing home leaders pleaded with lawmakers Tuesday to ease restrictions because residents need more human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most visitor access has been locked out since March.
COVID-19 killed 2,124 nursing home residents in the last six months – about one-third of the state’s total deaths attributed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Half a year of isolation later, advocates argue for taking small steps toward the 13 recommendations to improve residents’ quality of life.
Salli Pung, the state long-term care ombudsman, said complaints to her office nearly doubled from this time last year. Close to half of the 2,600 calls were about visitation and isolation complaints.
Pung advocated for restarting services and visits safely, starting with outside visits and easing into indoor visits as the temperature drops.
Many services have been shuttered in nursing homes, including therapy sessions, hospice, haircuts and clergy visits.
Two residents with diabetes contracted toe infections and are at risk of losing their toe because the podiatrist wasn't deemed an essential worker, Pung said.
She recommended that providers determine “essential” workers not by the service provided, but how missing the service could hurt residents.
“I think you have to balance [the region’s COVID-19 spread] with the needs of residents who are isolated,” Pung said.
For example, Pung said clergy visits are banned for compassionate care unless the resident is “actively dying” – defined as within 48 hours of death, which is hard to estimate.
“For some, that may have a significant impact on those leaving this world,” Pung said.
The resident must be non-responsive, but Pung questioned why the family can’t visit sooner while a resident can still communicate with loved ones.
“Should they have to wait that long or could they visit a few days sooner?” Pung asked.
Many patients with dementia don’t understand the technology or can’t see the screens for virtual visits, she added.
The rest of the complaints were care issues, wait times, food service – directly related to COVID-19, such as staff who had to miss two weeks of work after contracting COVID-19.
Pung recommended that providers share lists of responsible parties, so the ombudsman could keep families updated on loved ones' health.
“We had family members on the phone in tears, saying ‘I don’t know if my loved one is alive or not – I can’t get through,'” Pung said.
In some nursing homes, family members weren’t contacted for weeks after loved ones’ health declined, and they died, nursing home records show.
Wendy Jones, founder and CEO of Next Steps 4 Seniors LLC in Rochester Hills, said she wants to get families back into senior living communities and nursing homes.
Pre-COVID-19, 40 percent of residents received no in-person visitors, Jones said. But now, that number is 100 percent.
“The detrimental effects have been no personal touch, no mental engagement, and I believe the seniors have truly lost the will to live,” Jones said.
If hospital patients can allow safe in-person visits, then nursing homes should be able to as well, Jones said.
“[Residents] have lived through World War II ... and they’ve been able to do that with their family,” Jones said. “Now, we're asking them to survive COVID-19 completely and utterly alone.”